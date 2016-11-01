TCC ranks in national top 10 for graduates

By Jamil Oakford/ editor-in-chief

TCC was ranked in the top 10 colleges in the nation for awarding associate degrees, according to Community College Week.

As completion rates determine part of a college’s state funding, TCC was ranked ninth in the country for students who graduate with a two-year degree.

TCC was also No. 3 among Texas schools, only bested by Houston Community College and the Lone Star College System.

“This achievement is reflective of TCC’s ongoing commitment to student access, success and completion,” said Joy Gates Black, student success and academic affairs vice chancellor.

In 2015, TCC awarded 5,323 associate degrees, only 246 less than Lone Star, which came in eighth place. This is an increase as TCC reported to the state giving out 4,771 associate degrees in 2014.

Among other rankings, TCC came in fifth for associate degrees in liberal arts, sciences, general studies and humanities. The college was also ranked in the top 40 for computer and information sciences, registered nursing and nursing administration.

“We have a specific academic advisor for technology,” said Charlene Cole, NE science and technology dean, explaining why TCC students succeed. “She monitors where a student is and will let them know what courses they need to take.”

Each campus’ technology program has specific programs to help students prosper as well.

TCC also ranked in the top 50 for associate degrees in health professions.

“The first thing that we do is ensure students a solid program curriculum with a clear career pathway,” health care profession director Troy Moran said.

Local businesses benefit from student success, Moran said.

Moran found the ranking to be a pleasant surprise.

“We have a lot of golden opportunities,” he said. “We have a wide variety of degrees and certificates that can help them [health care professional hopefuls] navigate their career field.”

Almost 16 years ago, Texas was only producing below 116,000 graduates. This led the state’s higher education coordinating board to push for a change in higher education.

And nearly 15 years later, Texas has emerged as a viable competitor for completion rates in the country for associate degrees.