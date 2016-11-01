Student-run pantry helps with hunger

By Karen Rios/ reporter

Students can help those in need by donating items to the NE Campus food pantry.

The food pantry opened its doors in NCAB 1136 in the spring to help students in need.

“When we started it, the whole point of it was for it to be embraced by the TCC community,” food bank sponsor Cheryl North said.

Eric Espino, one of North’s students, proposed the idea. He researched and used his experiences from other colleges to help students focus on their studies instead of their hunger. A student inspired the food pantry motto: “For the students by the students.”

Throughout the spring, various donation boxes popped up around campus, and North said she doesn’t know who is responsible for them other than students who want to support the cause.

“That’s one of the great things about the food pantry,” she said.

North Texas Special Needs Assistance Partners is helping provide food for the NE food pantry this year. It is collecting food until Nov. 10 from locations in Colleyville, Grapevine, Euless and other neighboring cities. The food collected will be dropped off Nov. 11. According to a press release from North Texas SNAP, the pantry has served over 200 students.

North’s goal for the volunteers is to help take away the stigma of asking for food.

“We have a strong focus to make people feel comfortable,” said Manav Lamichhane, a food pantry helper and advocate.

The NE Food Pantry only serves TCC students for safety reasons. Students who want to sign up for the food pantry need to show class schedules.

“We are cautious for the people with families and even have baby formula or help you ‘shop’ to make the most out of the food,” North said.

The pantry also partnered with the library to provide “emergency” lunches for students who can’t make it during operating hours. North thought a temporary meal would benefit students and said some commonly needed canned goods include tuna, canned meat, canned meals (stew, chili, soup), pasta, rice and canned fruit.

“We are pacing ourselves so we don’t overextend,” she said.

North said she has had various students from other campuses approach her about possibly starting their own food pantry.

“College is hard enough,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to deal with hunger.”