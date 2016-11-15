Discussion to address how to avoid plagiarism

By Dylan Venglar

NW Campus will hold a session on understanding and avoiding plagiarism as part of an ongoing series of monthly workshops.

Gabrielle Valentic, a full-time tutor in writing and English for speakers of other languages, will address various issues about plagiarism.

“The faculty requested this of us — that we put together a workshop on plagiarism,” learning lab manager Lisa Cronkhite-Marks said.

Topics will include where the lines and boundaries are of what is or isn’t plagiarism, ways to avoid it and the consequences of failing to prevent it.

Because of the digital age and the ease of copy/paste, it’s easier to plagiarize things, Cronkhite-Marks said.

Valentic’s presentation will also cover the cultural context of plagiarism in the United States. She will compare it to the culture in some other countries, Cronkhite-Marks said.

“It’s about understanding and awareness of what plagiarism is because sometimes [students] don’t know what it is, why it’s important and how to avoid it,” Cronkhite-Marks said.

The workshop will be held 2-3 p.m. Nov. 29 in WSTU 2809.