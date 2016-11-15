Editorial- Help make a student’s holiday better

Thanksgiving brings on the mushy sentimentality that accompanies the holiday season every year.

We pass food around the table and share things we’re thankful for: the new job with a 401K, the not-so-awful weather and the safe travels of family members we see only once a year.

This year while participating in the ritual face stuffing, we might take the time to sit back and think about the people who cannot do so.

Thanksgiving and the holidays in general are a time for us as a community to come together and show that we appreciate what we have and help others who don’t have as much.

’Tis the season to give back, and what better way to do that than helping out fellow students in need?

The NE student food pantry is accepting nonperishable food donations that will feed TCC students who need the help. Donation boxes are set up around NE Campus, and the pantry itself is located in NCAB 1136.

Food security is defined as the state of having reliable access to nutritious foods and the economic means necessary to do so.

According to a study done by University of Wisconsin professor Sara Goldrick-Rab, one in five college students has very low food security. Twenty-two percent of community college students said they have gone hungry because they didn’t have the money for food.

With such low food security among community college students, places like the NE food pantry are a necessity to help provide a more inviting learning environment.

By donating, we can make the day of a classmate better and up our good karma for a later date.

Students who are in need shouldn’t feel embarrassed to come forward and say they need the help the food pantry has to offer.

There is nothing to be ashamed about, and we should push for a culture that supports everyone.

Volunteering, in general, should be something we as a society get more behind. Many people have become very quick to use phrases like “I want …” or “I need …” but think little about what they can do for others.

Organizations like 6 Stones in Bedford, Buckner in the DFW area and Mission Arlington in Arlington are places where students can volunteer and help give back to the community.

Mission Arlington needs people to donate turkeys for the Thanksgiving dinner boxes they provide for families. They also need help putting those boxes together and delivering them.

6 Stones holds food drives all year long and also holds special events like the Night of Hope, which gives families in the HEB area Christmas presents and a Christmas dinner to take home.

Buckner needs volunteers to work with children in its after-school program all year long.

While it’s great to get involved over the holidays, it’s something to emphasize all year long.

So instead of mapping out Black Friday sales, we need to take that extra food and donate it or our time at a local food bank, starting with the one here at our college.