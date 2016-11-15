Dorms not in plans, TCC says

By Jamil Oakford/ editor-in-chief

Campus housing isn’t an exclusive feature that four-year colleges have, especially here in Texas.

While it’s caught some traction among community colleges in Texas, TCC isn’t looking to follow suit anytime soon.

“We haven’t really discussed it among ourselves as a serious topic,” said board president Louise Appleman.

At a board meeting back in February, a presentation about the real estate opportunities in the downtown Fort Worth area made by Fort Worth Inc.’s Andy Taft was the most conversation the board and key administrators have had on the topic, she said.

Taft spoke about many economic and development opportunities that the land around downtown Fort Worth afforded the college. In a passing comment, he spoke about the opportunity to develop land that TCC owns around Panther Island, TR Campus and the May Owen district office.

“I know you are working on a redeveloping scheme,” Taft said in the February board meeting. “That’s very exciting.”

It was only a brief mention in the conversation. But since then, Appleman said they’ve seen campus housing grow at the community college level.

“It’s something that’s become a trend at national conferences we’ve gone to and also here in Texas,” she said.

In Texas, of the 62 two-year colleges recognized by the state, 19 of them offer campus housing. One of the biggest and closest community colleges to offer this is Tyler Junior College.

Since the late 1950s, TJC has had campus housing. Vaughn Hall stands as one of the oldest buildings on campus. The college now has eight dorms for students to choose from.

The 19 community college campuses that offer the option to live on campus are all located in rural areas, and that may not be a coincidence.

Central Texas College in Killeen has a housing option because of its location.

“We’re situated in a very rural area,” CTC public relations coordinator Bruce Vasbinder said. “We offer housing because we have students from all over the county attending. We also have a number of international students that need a place to stay while studying at Central Texas.”

He also said that it’s a nice option for students who are just coming to college and live an hour away. It offers those students a chance to leave home and live near campus and try out their independence.

Whether the two-year college is in Cisco, Beeville, Kilgore or Midland, these campuses benefit greatly from campus housing considering how far students would have to travel just to be there, especially if that community college is the only community college for miles.

SE student Melanie Cobb said if TCC offered housing, it could be beneficial for students.

“I feel that it would be good for those people who have to commute everyday to come to TCC,” she said.

And while she agrees with that idea, she wouldn’t use it personally.

“I only live five minutes from here,” she said.

SE student Gladiola Quinoznes agreed.

“I think it would be a great idea for people who have to commute like an hour away, so they could live on campus,” she said.

And while she doesn’t live far away from SE Campus, Quinoznes said there would still be a benefit for her.

“It would be a little bit easier for me, especially if you don’t have a car or are having car problems,” she said.