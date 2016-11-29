Names & Events

Jesus Galindo, a South Campus student, received a scholarship from the Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a charitable foundation of the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. Scholarships totaling $63,000 went to 37 recipients studying to become technicians in HVACR and water heating.

Now-Dec. 2 TR Equality in Education is accepting donations for its Education Angel T.R.E.E. Gifts including new, unwrapped children’s toys (ages 0-15); new, unused socks; underwear and children’s clothing; gift cards and financial donations should be delivered to the Idea Store. For additional information, contact records imaging specialist Ramon Moreno at ramon.moreno@my.tccd.edu.

Nov. 30 TR is hosting a Career Closet Clothes Drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Gently used professional clothing may be dropped off in the Rotunda.

Nov. 30 Free and confidential HIV testing will be provided by MHMR of Tarrant County in TREF 1312A on TR Campus. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and should allow 30-45 minutes. Appointments are encouraged but not required. For more information, contact administrative assistant Acia Lacy at 817-515-1059 or acia.lacy@tccd.edu.

Nov. 30 South Campus’ kinesiology student organization ends its monthlong tennis shoes collection for Soles4Souls, a charity that collects shoes and distributes them to people in need. Students can leave their new or slightly used shoes in the SHPE building.

Dec. 1 TR’s Transfer Celebration would like to celebrate the successful transfer to a four-year university 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in TREF 1503C. Students should bring a copy of their acceptance letter or email to receive a keepsake. They can take a photo with the university’s pennant. Light refreshments will be available. RSVP to transfer center coordinator Laura Escamilla at tr.transfer@tccd.edu or 817-515-1198. This is a come-and-go event.

Dec. 2 The NE Campus STEM Lab will host An Integrated, Multi-disciplinary Model for STEM Preparedness 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (NLIB 1129). Natural sciences professor Robert Edmonds will present information on the updates to the Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology Innovation for its STEM strategic framework initiative. For more information, call public service librarian Beth Mullins at 817-515-6314.

Dec. 2 SE’s African Culture Club will hold a culture day 1-3 p.m. in the North Ballroom. Students can enjoy live music, a fashion show, face painting, a dance contest and food from several cultures. The dance contest winner will receive $500. For more information, contact club member Godwin Ukaa at 817-504-5028.

Dec. 5 TR will conclude its Mindful Mondays sessions 1:30-2 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Reading assistant professor Christi Bluefeather will show participants how to reduce stress, increase concentration and deal with their fast-paced lives. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-1059.

Dec. 6 SE’s health services will conduct STD testing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in health services (ESEC 2118). For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Dec. 6-7 TR students can find free snacks, a quiet study location and testing resources at the Idea Store’s Focus on Finals 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Cortney Walden at 817-515-1206.

Dec. 6-7 Join TR student organizations and the International Students Association in #dare2give. Donations of clothing, first aid, toiletries, toys or school supplies, canned and boxed food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Riverfront Cafe 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Tamara Diaz-Oquendo at tamara.diaz-oquendo@my.tccd.edu.

Dec. 7 NW’s health services will host Be the Match — Bone Marrow Donor Registry 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the WSTU main hallway. Donors must be aged 18-44, meet the health requirements, fill out paperwork and be willing to give a cheek cell swab for tissue type. For more information, contact NW health services at 817-515-7672 or the National Bone Marrow program area representative at 682-885-1314.

Dec. 7 The NE Campus health center will offer free STI testing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in health services (NSTU 1704). For more information, call 817-515-6056.

Dec. 7 NW’s health services will hold a blood drive with Carter BloodCare 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in WSTU 1303. Donors should weigh at least 110 pounds, be 17 years old or older and have a valid photo ID. Those interested in donating should go at least 56 days since their last blood donation. For more information or with questions on eligibility, contact 1-800-DONATE-4.

Dec. 8 Tarrant County Public Health and NW health services will team up to sponsor HIV and STD testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at health services (WCTS 1151). Tarrant County Public Health will test for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis C and more. Walk-ins are welcome. Contact health services at 817-515-7672 for more information.

Dec. 10 NW Campus will host a citizenship workshop and ESL/GED/Citizenship Fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in WSTU’s main hallway. Students can receive free help completing the citizenship application. For more information, contact special projects coordinator Lourdes Davenport at 817-515-7654.