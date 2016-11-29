Viewpoint- Feminism lives among manly themes, battle scenes

By Katelyn Needham/ managing editor

When most people think of the strong female archetype, characters like Wonder Woman, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hermione Granger or Jean Grey might come to mind.

Sansa Stark from HBO’s Game of Thrones probably wouldn’t make most people’s lists, but she’s at the top of mine and should be at the top of many.

The show Game of Thrones in general has come under attack for being vehemently misogynistic and creating weak female characters that only exist as sexual objects to serve men. But some women are among most dynamic characters the show has to offer.

Sansa, like other women, started off as innocent and timid or even vapid but then showed the amazing growth that she has gone through.

At this point, Sansa can stand on her own, make strong choices and even help gather troops and make decisions for armies with little help from the men around her. Nothing screams badass more than a woman who has the power to look her abuser in the eye and ultimately even the score.

Sansa’s sister Arya Stark is also one of the more dynamic characters. She arguably goes through some of the more difficult situations throughout her story arc. She’s a young girl and has been on her own for a majority of the six seasons. She thrives despite the odds and shows emotional strength that rivals her older sisters.

There is also Brienne of Tarth who is stronger and often a better fighter than most male knights. She has prevailed in some of the most unlikely situations and has some of the more trustworthy characteristics.

Yes, Game of Thrones has very manly themes and epic battle scenes centered around large men with swords, but it also has a strong queen who conquers cities and set slaves free. Oh, and she has freaking dragons.

She exudes strength and has grown into one of the more influential leaders in the show, even more so than some of the kings. She has the ability to lead multiple armies and govern cities of people all without a man by her side. What about that isn’t empowering?

So while the HBO hit does depict some undertones of misogyny, it has larger themes and women strong enough to topple the notion that the show is entirely anti-feminist.

Women from the show like Sansa, the Dragon Queen and many others have emboldened me just like they should for others, feminist or not.