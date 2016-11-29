Editorial- Americans need to unite after election

Americans are all created equal under the U.S. Constitution, and that includes both Clinton and Trump supporters.

With what was nothing short of an ugly election, the aftermath is proving much worse.

Americans have begun turning on each other. When someone has an opposing view, it is seen as an opportunity to spew hate and/or to completely disregard the other’s existence.

Protests filled the streets across America, some right here in DFW.

The internet turned into a war zone, and no one was safe. Social media feeds were bombarded with people arguing and attacking each other for their views. #Notmypresident and #RIPAmerica were a few of the trending topics on Twitter.

People either attacked someone while sharing their thoughts or attacked someone for sharing their thoughts.

Friendships ended through tweets and comments left and right.

People even became so doubtful about living in America with Trump as president that the Canadian immigration website crashed.

It was insane.

If anything is for sure, Americans need to gain perspective.

Is Donald Trump going to be the 45th president of the United States? Yes. Is the world ending? No.

Donald Trump won the election. And while it is hard for some to accept, it is going to happen. So we all need to make the best of it. While there was a large number of people who did not want this to happen, an almost equal number of people did.

Even though this election proved to be one of the nastiest, people need not forget that every election has a winner and a loser. Every four years, people are either celebrating or wallowing in disappointment. Through all of that, America has always survived.

Americans, both Democrat and Republican, need to realize they are all living on the same land under the same laws. All the negativity needs to come to a halt so America can progress. People need to start listening to one another. The decision has been made of who is taking office, so it is time we all work with it, together.

Blocking people from Facebook and unfollowing them on Twitter is not getting anyone anywhere. People need to start channeling their frustrations into actions instead of social media posts. People’s opinions do matter. However, there are better ways of communicating them.

Get to know who represents you in Congress. Contact your congressional district and tell them your stances. Participate in local meetings and virtual forums. Make donations to causes important to you. These are positive and productive ways to voice your opinion and hear what others have to say.

If people at the least started grasping the concept of “It’s OK to have a different opinion than that of the next guy,” America would be off to a better start.

People don’t have to agree with each other, but they can at least respect each other. Americans are going to have to get through the next four years together whether they like it or not. Younger generations are watching and listening.

Let’s act civil and strive to become more undivided, please.