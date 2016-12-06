Sign event brings holiday cheer

By Sheri-Lee Norris

Deaf children usually can’t communicate with Santa in the mall because he doesn’t speak sign language. The TR sign language program tries to help by sponsoring a Signing Santa event each year.

Hundreds of children from as far away as Weatherford came to see Santa at the Arlington Skatium Dec. 2. Students and teachers from TR Campus dressed as elves and helpers. School buses filled the parking lot, but many parents brought tiny children so they would have a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.