Sign event brings holiday cheer

December 7, 2016, News December 6, 2016December 6, 2016 maniv lamichhane
Santa Claus and his wife greet children and their families for a holiday celebration Dec. 2. TR’s sign language program co-sponsored an event to give deaf or hard-of-hearing children a chance to communicate with Santa. Bogdan Sierra Miranda/The Collegian

By Sheri-Lee Norris

Deaf children usually can’t communicate with Santa in the mall because he doesn’t speak sign language. The TR sign language program tries to help by sponsoring a Signing Santa event each year.

Hundreds of children from as far away as Weatherford came to see Santa at the Arlington Skatium Dec. 2. Students and teachers from TR Campus dressed as elves and helpers. School buses filled the parking lot, but many parents brought tiny children so they would have a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

