South holds conference for African-American professionals

by Jason Middlebrooks/reporter

South Campus will be the site of a conference Feb. 10 aimed at boosting young African-American professionals.

Continuing Education Services will host the 11th annual Ariel Hunter-Chriss African American Professionals Conference in the Student Center. Coordinator Jerilyn Edmonds and director Alisa Jones say the conference aims to improve the careers and financial lifestyles of current and future business owners, providing leadership strategies and tools for professionals.

“The conference is open to any students and entrepreneurs who want to attend,” Jones said. “We have lowered the price to $49 to draw in more people.”

Edmonds said organizers expect 150-200 participants at this year’s conference, comprised of TCC students, and local entrepreneurs, along with entrepreneurs and students from across the country.

“Our hope is to help young professionals to take their career to the next step,” Edmonds said. We have had students from TCC’s business program and Paul Quinn College.”

Kemp and Sons CFO and motivational speaker Larry Kemp will serve as the keynote speaker. According to his company biography, Kemp is a fourth-generation businessman who graduated from business school at the University of Texas at Arlington.

His general service company Kemp and Sons, which he inherited from his father, has had its revenue increase to $22 million under his leadership. Through his speeches, Kemp has taught entrepreneurs there is no secret to success. It’s determination, faith, belief, courage and will.

Lorene Collier Purcy, the president and CEO of Mindset Matters Consulting and Education who is helping with the conference, describes Kemp as a “very articulate guy.”

“He is very compassionate and has the best intentions in his work,” she said. “He is a hard worker and he is dedicated to it.”

The event will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and the $49 registration fee includes seminars and lunch. For more information, call Jones at 817-515-4598 or Edmonds at 817-300-8383.