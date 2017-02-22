Viewpoint- Don’t shame fans for just expressing their passions

By Hannah lathen/ managing editor

In the ongoing cycle to stop the overflow of hurtful judgment from society, it is time to tackle the hate spewed at fandoms.

Living in the age of the internet and being able to keep up with TV series, movies and music artists, fandoms have become a staple in many people’s lives.

It is easy to follow celebrities and make connections with them as well as create friendships with people across the world sharing the same interest.

People dedicate huge amounts of their time to these fandoms simply because it makes them happy.

Fans of Justin Bieber are often seen as lovesick pre-teen girls. Fans of Fifty Shades of Grey are often seen as lonely desperate housewives.

What people do not understand is that people are connecting with these celebrities or characters. Fans are spending their money, dedicating their time and including these things in their life because of their infatuation.

Fans give testaments saying who they love or what they love got them through a very hard time in their lives or maybe even just the day.

Books, movies and music are outlets and sometimes an escape. These people and these things make fans happy, and if they do that, then people should be proud to indulge.

Being a member of several fandoms, including those of One Direction and Kim and Kanye West, I have been on the receiving end of some crazy looks and comments.

Little do most people know, it was these people who gave hope and encouragement through their words and music to get me through some of the toughest situations of my life. When I was stuck in a hospital bed for four weeks, these people gave me something to smile at and look forward to.

No one must love these people as much as I do, and that is fine. I have no shame in the things that I take interest in, but I also am not going to shame you for whatever makes you happy because I know it sucks.

I have heard other members of different fandoms say they just don’t understand why people love to bash them for something that makes them happy. Who I love and who I spend my money on should not be a concern to anymore but myself.

People do not need to waste their energy putting someone down for something they love just because it does not make sense to them. Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, but it is important to remember that we are all different and get to have our own interests. Just because it doesn’t make sense to you, it does not mean that it’s not my entire world.

Please, just let me live.