NE Hamlet February 22, 2017, Gallery February 22, 2017February 22, 2017 maniv lamichhane Ophelia, played by Caitlin Ferguson, runs from Hamlet, played by Jake Blakeman, during a rehearsal of Hamlet at the NE playhouse. Kaylee Jensen/The Collegian Ariana Stephens and George Phillips practice their lines during rehearsal. NE students George Phillips, Caitlin Ferguson, Taylor Holt and Breanna Lassetter rehearse for Hamlet. Jake Blakeman grabs Caitlin Ferguson as they practice their locations during a rehearsal.