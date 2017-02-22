SE Basketball February 22, 2017, Gallery February 22, 2017 maniv lamichhane Dave Thomas dribbles the ball down the court in an intramural basketball game on SE. Dave Thomas drives the ball to the basket. Riley Moshen takes the ball down the court in the SE gym. James Scroggins tries to get away from Tarig Landry during a game. Brandon Dixson (left) and Adrian Morales jump for the ball after it bounced off the backboard. Barron Thomas tries to avoid Landon Strawn on the court. Brandon Biggs and Dave Thomas jump to retrieve the ball. Sharing Email this article Print this article