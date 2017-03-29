Director talks about body image

By Liliana Green/ reporter

Body image is the subjective picture or mental image of one’s own body, the Center for Discovery’s program director told NE students March 8.

Sara Cantu works with adolescents and adults who have been diagnosed with eating disorders and teaches positive change and self-love.

“There are so many great things about us that don’t have anything to do with what we look like,” she said. “An eating disorder is not only about the food but about how we feel about ourselves and how we fit in this world.”

Eating disorders stem from patterns of extreme emotions, attitudes and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues, Cantu said. These illnesses affect people from all walks of life, young and old. They are accompanied by serious emotional and physical problems that can have life-threatening consequences, she said.

Attendees extended their gratitude to Cantu for addressing an issue that affects many people, acknowledging that these issues can be sensitive points of conversation, saying she created an open, judgment-free space to discuss the topics.

“It is important to have a place to go where you will not be judged,” NE special services coordinator Ronda Isaacs said. “Barriers to success have nothing to do with mental capability.”

TCC tuition includes resources that students may not know are available to them. Students who are not on the track they want, walk through the doors at the advising and counseling center. In Isaacs’ experience, students express concerns that have nothing to do with their classes.

For an on-campus counseling/advisement appointment, call 817-515-6661. Online academic advising chat is available via Blackboard Instant Messenger 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Blackboard IM is available through myTCC.