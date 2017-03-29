Human books to help increase awareness

By Bethany Narvaez/ nw news editor

NW and SE Campus libraries will take part in an international movement for social change through the Human Library April 5, 11 and 13.

“The Human Library is an innovative method designed to promote dialogue, reduce prejudice and encourage people to form a better understanding of those with whom they share their communities,” NW public services librarian Cassandra Mackie said.

NW Campus will have the Human Library open to students 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5 in the Walsh Library (WTLO 3100).

During the come-and-go event, students may “check out” human books from a variety of backgrounds to participate in open conversation, Mackie said.

Human book titles on loan at NW will include “Atheist Married to a Christian,” “Transgender,” “Professional Doula,” “African-American Woman Dyslexic” and “Con-flicts of a Con-vict.”

“We are hoping students gain an awareness and understanding of their community,” Mackie said. “We are also hoping that by having a full conversation with those we don’t always understand, we can be more aware of our biases and build a true community.”

SE Campus’ second annual Human Library will be open to students 9-11 a.m. April 11 and noon-2 p.m. April 13 in the Judith J. Carrier Library (ESED 1200).

“The idea is that this gives students an opportunity to interact with people with whom they might not normally sit down and have a conversation with,” library services assistant director Tracey Minzenmayer said. “It is a way to directly, yet gently confront preconceived notions.”

The SE library will accept volunteers for human books until April 3. All current TCC students, faculty and staff are eligible to apply.

Students interested in checking out a human book on SE are encouraged to reserve a time in the library beginning April 4.

“Attendance will be very limited to encourage dialogue,” Minzenmayer said. “Each book will have no more than five readers at a time, and each session will be about an hour long.”

For more information on the Human Library on NW, contact Mackie at 817-515-7727 or cassandra.mackie@tccd.edu. To volunteer to be a human book on SE, contact Minzenmayer at 817-515-3388 or tracey.minzenmayer@tccd.edu.