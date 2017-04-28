BREAKING: Suspect arrested in Matheson murder

by Kathryn Kelman/NE News Editor

Fort Worth police arrested 23-year-old Reginald Kimbro April 27 in the murder of NE student Molly Matheson.

Matheson, 22, was found in her home strangled to death April 10.

The suspect was arrested around 10 a.m. in his home without incident by Fort Worth police officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Sgt. Marcus Povero said.

Kimbro was a sports marketing student at the University of Arkansas while Matheson was also attending the university, and Matheson’s family says she somewhat knew him from her time at the university.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kimbro was a student at Collin College from 2014 to 2017, but a college official said he is no longer enrolled.

His Facebook profile says he was currently living in Plano.

David Matheson, Molly’s father, released a statement April 28 expressing his thanks that an arrest was made.

“We know that they were very diligent in their investigation, which led to the arrest,” the statement said. “This has been an overwhelmingly trying time for our family, and we are confident that justice will be served for Molly.”

Matheson enrolled at TCC last summer and was taking classes on NE Campus this spring, executive director of communications, public relations and marketing Suzanne Groves said.

Prior to attending TCC, Matheson was a student at the University of Arkansas from 2012 to 2015 and a graduate of Keller Timber Creek High School.

She was currently taking classes at TCC and planned to transfer for Tarleton State University to finish a degree in social work.

Family and friends described Matheson as an upbeat, generous and funny young woman who will be missed.

Officers were called to Matheson’s residence around 4:30 p.m. April 10 after her mother found her in a bathtub, Fort Worth Police Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

Detectives investigating the case found no signs of forced entry, Pollozani said.