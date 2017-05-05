Restroom fire sparks investigation on SE Campus

by Kathryn Kelman/reporter

An arson investigation is ongoing following a fire in a women’s restroom on SE Campus May 3.

The restroom, in ESEC 1105-R, was reported to have a strong smoke odor at 2:12 p.m., according to a press release issued May 4 by communication and executive affairs vice chancellor Reginald Gates.

Burned paper towels were discovered in the trashcan and the paper towel dispenser showed signs of burned plastic upon investigation by campus officers, the release said.

TCC police Cpt. William Ivie wouldn’t say whether the fire was an accident or arson, but an active investigation into the fire is ongoing, he said.

Ivie confirmed that two suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time. The identities of the suspects have not been released to protect the integrity of the investigation, Ivie said.

Despite the damage and continuing investigation, the bathroom is open for use, he said.

If anyone has information that could be helpful to the investigation, contact the TCC police department at 817-515-8911.