Viewpoint – America must revive anti-war movement

By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief

With the growing threat of another armed conflict, the anti-war movement needs to make a comeback in a big way.

Following Trump’s terrifying speech to the United Nations General Assembly Sept. 19, America getting involved in another senseless war has become an even greater possibility.

But when has war ever solved a problem without creating more? Diplomacy is what solves issues, not war.

The U.S. has been a nation made by wars for way too long. It’s time America focuses on peaceful resolutions rather than violent ones.

Unfortunately, the current anti-war movement is not powerful enough to challenge the U.S. empire and modern-day militarism. Despite Americans being less in favor of war due to the nation’s involvement in Iraq, the longest war in U.S. history, Americans aren’t protesting war like they did during the Vietnam War. Why is that?

That’s because war is depicted as necessary. The government and media spin —that America enters wars grudgingly and only to do good— keeps citizens from criticizing the military.

Also, unlike World War II and the Vietnam War, there is no draft, so war only directly impacts the Americans that volunteer to fight and their friends and families. Causalities of U.S. soldiers are also a lot lower than they were in Vietnam and lower than they were during the early years of the war in the Middle East.

Sadly, Americans care most when Americans die, which is why nationalism disguised as patriotism plays a role in the death of anti-war movement too.

Democrats have embraced war as much as Republicans have, so no major political party exists to rally against war.

Many Americans also view anti-war protests as anti-soldier or anti-veteran. But what could be better for our troops than fewer wars and less fighting? Contrary to what many believe, you can respect veterans and the sacrifices soldiers make and still be anti-war.

But as citizens of one of the most powerful and influential countries in the world, we have to overcome these challenges and revive the anti-war movement.

Our military cannot continue to go unchecked. The Pentagon and its generals need pushback from the American people before we find ourselves in World War III.