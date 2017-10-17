Students can now register for spring

By Raegan Scharfetter/managing editor

With spring semester around the corner, students are advised to enroll at their earliest convenience.

Although the spring semester usually has fewer students, it’s important to enroll early to get the schedule that best fits one’s needs, NE recruiting director Martin Pham said.

“I think it is important to enroll for classes early to get the schedule that would fit their needs. As registration comes closer to the end, there are less classes to choose from,” Pham said. “If you wait, you may not get the best schedule.”

It is a new semester, so everyone can start fresh after winter break. Each semester is important regardless of whether it is spring or fall, he said.

TR academic support services coordinator Tara Firmin said enrolling for spring classes early ensures students can choose from a greater variety of options. This is important for students who have competing priorities, like employment, families and other responsibilities. It is also important for students who wish to apply for programs, she said.

“Anyone working toward a goal should make measured, consistent strides toward that goal, whether it be in college, a career, or in relationships. Life has a way of usurping our priorities if we are not intentional about our choices,” Firmin said. “Registering early for the spring semester sets in our minds that our education is a priority and that it is worthy of our time and effort.”

Students enrolled in the spring semester need to stay diligent through spring break by continuing to work on projects and other assignments, she said.

It is important to return in the spring because of the continuity that is offered in particular disciplines and programs, academic affairs director Wendy Jasper said, adding that it is always a good idea to pick up where you left off.

Jasper said students should read course catalogs early, make plans, follow the calendar, see advisors and work with program coordinators.

“Spring is a time of new starts for many students. Sometimes, it is because they graduated from high school early and want to get the best seats,” Jasper said. “There may or may not be limited offerings in some course disciplines and early enrollment will allow a student a better opportunity to get in the class he or she wants to join.”