Stephanie Rivera helps TR students Adrian Jaure and Marcela Brochere learn the moves of salsa dancing during ¡Noche de Salsa! on the TR Plaza Oct. 12. Photos by Gabrielle Saleh/The Collegian Professional dancers show TR students how to salsa October 17, 2017 Dustin Howren shows Priscilla Escamilla and Daniel Kwaw different salsa techniques as TR students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with lessons provided by members of the Fred Astaire of Fort Worth dance company. About 30 students attended the event.