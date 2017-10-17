Dustin Howren shows Priscilla Escamilla and Daniel Kwaw different salsa techniques as TR students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with lessons provided by members of the Fred Astaire of Fort Worth dance company. About 30 students attended the event.
