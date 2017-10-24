Viewpoint – Congress does nothing, Dreamers losing hope

By Richard Marmolejo/campus editor

While it has been a few weeks since President Trump’s oppressive decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the effects are still felt throughout the nation.

The DACA program grants work authorization and deportation relief in two-year increments for certain undocumented applicants who pass background checks and pay a fee.

Trump’s decision was made Sept. 5, and the administration gave Congress a time limit.

“Congress now has six months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do),” Trump tweeted. “If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

That means DACA recipients have been given six months to come up with a plan of action before their time here in the country is up.

One month into this time period, there’s yet to be any significant progress. The only thing advancing is the anxiety gained of recipients being blocked from living their lives.

About 36,000 young immigrants did not renew their applications in time to temporarily stay in the country, many out of fear of exposing their information to authorities. A large number were left automatically ineligible for renewal if their DACA membership expired next March.

The question still stands as to what exactly is wrong about granting these non-criminal, hard-working youth the right to stay here.

This program opens up endless opportunities for them, something that most likely was not an option at their birthplace.

For those asking themselves, “What can I do to help?” knowledge is key. Getting more informed on the topics, knowing people’s rights and speaking up for those who are too afraid to speak up for themselves are all tools to support the recipients.

Another way to help is to contact elected representatives. Now that Congress has become the last hope for the Dreamers, the public will have to make sure they’re voicing their needs to pass legislation that protects DACA recipients from deportation.

There’s still a chance that this decision can be overturned. The time to act is now.

The small candle of hope these people have is slowly burning out.