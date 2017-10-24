By Raegan Scharfetter and Kathryn Kelman

Haunted houses worth visiting this week

The image of dead bodies and serial killers along with the stench of fog machines and fake blood filled The Collegian staff’s senses while being chased through haunted houses this season.

Starting off at Moxley Manor in Bedford, it was noticeable from the start that it was inspired by Stephen King’s It. Dozens of creepy clowns and red balloons consumed the outside of the house, along with dozens of preteens.

That said, Moxley Manor was very kid-friendly. Preteens laughing instead of screaming and child actors breaking character were all signs that this is parent-approved Halloween activity.

The environment was welcoming, yet spooky, and it was an overall happy medium between “this was fun,” and “get me out of here now.”

Moxley Manor had a lot more entertainment outside for the ones in line. In fact, it had more entertainment than Cutting Edge and Hangman’s House of Horrors, which is surprising.

As for Hangman’s House of Horrors, the location itself is isolated and gives one an eerie feeling. Visitors should also keep in mind that the walk to and from the house is rocky and easy to fall and injure oneself. But, perhaps that’s the case to ensure it has maximum creepiness.

The theme of the house was Texas legends, such as the infamous Texas Chainsaw Massacre. But there were different themed rooms throughout the house as well.

Although the location and lack of outside entertainment for the long line were points against Hangman’s House of Horror, the inside is what matters most, and that indeed was terrifying in the best way possible.

The third and final haunted house visited by The Collegian staff was Reindeer Manor, which had it all: clowns, chainsaws, zombies, great music, the devil kow and even a morgue.

Reindeer Manor has four haunted houses, all offering varying degrees of fright. The environment was welcoming with several actors roaming the grounds that are more than willing to talk to visitors, of course, while still in character.

NW student Madison Portales was visiting it for the first time with her aunt.

“My aunt decided to take me because she thought I should get this full experience,” Portales said.

Her aunt, Amanda Gordan, chose Reindeer Manor for Portales’ first haunted house experience because she was familiar with it and knew it had a lot to offer.

“I came to this one back in 2010, and I fell in love with it because everybody’s awesome,” Gordan said. “The actors are amazing, so for her first haunted house, I was like ‘Oh, yeah. We’re going to Reindeer Manor. Let’s go, baby.’”

Portales was terrified. Constantly checking behind her, she was afraid one of the actors would come up behind her and startle her, she said.

“Things spook up on you even when you’re walking between the haunted houses,” she said.

The scariest house for Portales at Reindeer Manor was the 13th Street Morgue, where visitors are invited to unravel the Maybrick murders in the haunted mortuary.

The least scary house at the manor was the Shadow House, where it was too dark to see the killer clowns lurking about. But they enjoyed chasing visitors out nonetheless.

The Dungeon of Doom is a throwback to an ‘80s style fun house, and the theme for the mansion this year is villagers seeking revenge. Both have an actor with a chainsaw at the end to chase terrified visitors out.

With so much to offer, a welcoming environment and affordable prices, Reindeer Manor was the favorite of the three haunted houses The Collegian staff visited.

Although some of the houses didn’t have everything the staff was looking for, all are worth checking out this season.