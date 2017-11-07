By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief

Through the fog, Toro Dash participants found their way to the starting line.

The Toro Dash, a 10K, 5K and 1-mile charity race that helps raise money for TCC’s Student Wellness Scholarship and fund, took place Nov. 4 at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

TR student Ben Lamb lies on the ground after running in the Toro Dash 5K race Nov. 4. Despite running in the wrong direction with about 400 meters left in the race, he crossed the finish line first with a time of 20 minutes, 11 seconds. About 300 people participated in the race.
TR student Ben Lamb won the 5K race with a 6 minute, 31 second pace. Raymond Mireles finished second, and Alberto Escamilla placed third.

Despite getting a little lost along the way, Lamb said his race went well.

“When I had about 400 meters to go, I had gone the wrong way and had to catch up to everybody else,” he said.

Another 5K runner, South student Isaiah Thompson, said the race was tiring.

Hundreds of runners gather for the national anthem before the Toro Dash races kick off at Panther Island Nov. 4. The annual event raises money for the Student Wellness Scholarship fund.
“I wasn’t fully prepared,” he said. “But I ran my best time.”

Ethel Ajanga won the women’s 5K race with a time of 22 minutes, 7 seconds. Jaycee Higgins finished second, and Allisyn Roglin placed third.

Awards were also given for the men’s and women’s 10K race. Kevin Curry IV won the men’s race with a time of 37 minutes, 45 seconds. Damian Smith took home second, and Jacob Ismir finished third.

SE Campus president Bill Coppola and physical education instructor Evelyn Parkhurst look at the golden shoe trophy for campus participation. This was the fifth year that SE Campus won the award.
In the women’s 10K, Dana Krasinski took home first with a time of 53 minutes, 40 seconds. Michelle Clements finished second, and Julie White took third.

SE psychology instructor Jose Velarde ran his race in a monkey costume. Because why not?

“Life’s too short,” Velarde said. “You have to have fun, you know?”

SE psychology professor Jose Velarde wore a monkey suit when he ran in the 5K race.
For the fifth year in a row, SE Campus took home the campus participation trophy.

“We’re just proud of the faculty, staff and students of the SE Campus for once again participating in the Toro Dash to help raise funds for scholarships for our students,” SE Campus president Bill Coppola said.

The campus does a lot to promote the event on SE, health and physical education instructor Evelyn Parkhurst said.

Fort Worth residents Gene Williams and Halley Seyfried ran with their dog in the 10K race during the Toro Dash.
“We send out emails. We also do fliers,” she said. “It’s also part of our wellness program.”

Like other TCC campuses, SE offers individual wellness courses, and they do the Toro Dash every year to represent that, Parkhurst said.

“It implements walking, it implements running, and we know that helps with cardiovascular disease,” she said.

SE student Caren Garcia raises her hands in celebration of crossing the finish line. She placed 20th in the 5K race.
SE student Moises Casalinovo said his home campus will continue to keep winning the participation trophy every year.

“We come out here to run and have fun and support all of our classmates out here,” he said.

