By Jamil Oakford/managing editor

Comical and serious subjects collide on South with its first spring semester production Feb. 15-16 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts.

Club Lit., a performance with materials written by cast members, follows a non-traditional plotline, structured in humor.

“We put in some of our personal lives of how we feel,” South student Shania Boo’ty said.

Echoing Boo’ty’s sentiment, castmate Kristen Clay said the play is chock full of life’s naturally humorous moments.

“We find humor in our everyday lives that’s frustrating,” she said. “It’s that kind of humor.”

Although heavier topics are discussed, the cast approaches them with humor. Boo’ty’s favorite piece for the show is a monologue called “It’s a Pain Being Gorgeous.” It tells of the woes of being a gorgeous woman, but men not knowing what to do with that beauty.

“Guys just don’t know how to handle a good woman,” she said about the content of the piece. “It’s about older guys, younger guys needing to be mature.”

South student Angelica Mora said the favorite piece she’s written for the show deals with her cat. South student Danielle Davis also wrote about a topic close to her heart: her mother.

Boo’ty, Clay, Davis and Mora will all play themselves throughout most of Club Lit., a feat Davis has never taken on, but she’s finding her footing, she said.

“It [portraying herself on stage] made it much easier and more genuine,” she said. “You know yourself better than you know another character.”

Clay, who has portrayed herself in another South theater production, said she was happy to do it again.

“You don’t have to dissect every action like with a set character,” she said. “You don’t have to constantly wonder, ‘What’s my character’s motivation for this action or that thing?’ It’s been fun playing myself.”

While portraying themselves has been a freeing experience as they’ve prepared, some have also faced challenges with the material.

Mora, who said she is a goofy person, has tried to find balance for all the serious moments within the show. Clay said it was difficult trying to pick a direction to go in.

“It’s a lot more free-forming, a lot more nebulous,” she said. “We don’t really have a set theme.”

They all said they hope those who attend the show will walk away with a few messages.

“Not all poetry has to be serious,” Davis said. “It can be funny too.”

Clay said she hopes the audience will come away with a new view on life.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously, but at the same time, don’t be afraid to say what you feel,” she said. “Everybody has something to say.”

Mora also said she hopes audiences will understand the importance of poetry.

“Poetry gives you the opportunity to express yourself,” she said. “I hope they put them [emotions] into words and make them more real.”

Davis said this will be a fun production for the audience to see.

“If they want a good laugh for the evening, they should come see it,” she said.

Club Lit.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts

General admission is $6, children and seniors are $3

and TCC students, faculty and staff are free.