By JW McNay/campus editor

Opportunity for students, community to recall, reflect

Departments across NW Campus will host a 9/11 memorial 5K walk/run 7-10 a.m. Sept. 11 to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks.

The event is a collaboration between NW’s veterans success center, fire science and criminal justice training centers and kinesiology department, NW veterans counselor Anna Hinman said.

“It is free for everyone, and it is open to the community and all TCC faculty, staff and students,” she said.

The start of the run will be behind the WSTU building and go halfway around the lake and back, Hinman said. Signs will direct attendees to registration tables when they arrive.

“We’re going to have water stations and Gatorade stations,” she said.

The fire and police academies will participate in the event, NW fire services coordinator Bill Pearson said.

He said with every year that goes by, younger fire academy students may not remember the impact of the sacrifices made on 9/11.

“It’s important that we remember them, and this is one way we do that, bring recognition to what happened on that day,” he said.

The event also gives perspective to the dangers that still exist for police officers and firemen, NW criminal justice training center Rafael Perea said.

“Sometimes we’re going to make sacrifices, and we don’t know what we’re getting ourselves into,” he said.