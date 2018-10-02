Guest speaker discusses research, solutions

By JW McNay/managing editor

The first speaker in a three-part series informed students about The Study of Neuroprotection in Stroke, Aging and Sub Concussive Injuries Sept. 26 on TR.

Each speaker in the Trinity River Speaks: Humans series is a collaboration between the behavioral science department and a different department, TR psychology associate professor Hector Menchaca said.

Derek Schreihofer, University of North Texas Health Science Center pharmacology and neuroscience associate professor, was the first speaker to present in collaboration with the TR chemistry department.

“We see more and more people that have had brain injuries and stroke [including] kids that are young,” Menchaca said. “So, we brought him [Schreihofer] in so we could understand what’s going on with this and how it can be corrected.”

Schreihofer presented studies about strokes and concussion as examples of how research is conducted and how to go about interpreting the results of a study.

“The big things I hope people got out of it really is an understanding what basic research in medical school is about,” he said. “And how we try to, as researchers, take information from the clinic and identify problems that need to be solved.”

Basic research can then be done in a lab using cells or animal models to try and solve these problems, Schreihofer said.

“And then, hopefully [researchers] bring them back up to the clinic level [and] translate that basic research into something that’s going to help people do better whether it’s prevention or treatment of a disease,” he said.

Mark Eley, TR chemistry professor and physical sciences, kinesiology and GIS chair, said the presentation was prepared with an audience of different academic backgrounds in mind.

“We’re hoping to have an effect on the students,” Eley said. “If we can maybe enlighten them on new career goals or open their minds to what’s out there for them after TCC, that’d be a plus for us.”

TR and NE student Sarah Fyne found out about the event through her organic chemistry teacher and attended to get extra credit. Fyne said she’s studying to be a physician’s assistant and found the speech to be interesting and relevant to her field.

“I really liked the injury prevention and potential for medication on that,” she said. “I’m very interested in preventative medication, or the effects of taking medication chronically.”

For the second part of this series, Isabel Montemayor, University of Texas at Arlington anthropology assistant professor and Center for Mexican American Studies research associate, will speak about Day of the Dead culture 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Energy Auditorium (TRTR 4008). Fort Worth police officers Brandi Kamper and Matt Pearce will speak 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Energy Auditorium.