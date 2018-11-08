Republicans

Conservatives revel in results

Republican candidates emerge victorious despite initial concerns

By JW McNay/managing editor

As the polls started to close in Texas, cheers rang out for Beto O’Rourke but a group of Republican students and supporters of incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz remained unphased.

Students of all political leanings gathered to watch the election results unfold and SE student Blake Giunta was among the crowd.

Sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat throughout the watch party, the SE College Republicans Club president said an O’Rourke victory wouldn’t make him “mad” as he believes in finding compromises in politics.

“At the end of the day, I still live in Texas and I’m still a citizen, and I ask all my Republican brethren out there, all my right-wing friends out there, to just relax. It’s okay, guys,” Giunta said.

Mostly quiet through the first part of the evening, the Republicans in the room made their presence known when Gov. Greg Abbott was shown as the projected winner against Lupe Valdez. Briefly, they erupted in to chants of “U.S.A! U.S.A!”

“I think Governor Abbott has done very well in protecting our state, especially in the borders, keeping our economy strong and putting his people first,” Giunta said. “I’m very happy to see him win.”

SE student Gared Lingle was interested in whether Republicans would maintain control but was also interested in the effect straight-ticket voting had on the election.

“The straight ticket voting is going to have a big effect,” Lingle said. “As soon as they take that away, the dynamics on the state level are going to change drastically.”

Voters that came out to vote for the major races might have simply straight-party voted, he said, adding that too many voters casting their ballots this way is “kind of upsetting.”

SE student Michael Razmjookah attended the watch party along with his brother. A supporter of Cruz, Razmjookah was “worried” as the race remained close through the evening.

“I didn’t expect it to be this close to be honest,” he said.

Democrats

Liberal students look forward

Election night brings disappointing results for Democrats, Libertarians

By Michael Foster-Sanders/campus editor

All eyes were on the Texas U.S. Senate race during a watch party at SE Campus.

The room primarily consisted of students identifying as Democrats in support of Beto O’Rourke who ran against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who was eventually projected as the winner of the race an hour after the event concluded.

SE student Citlalli Delangel heavily favored O’Rourke, she said, because she felt his views aligned the most with her own.

“I agree with most of his policies especially on gun control,” she said. “So many tragedies have happened and they can happen anytime, anywhere.”

Some of the participants of the watch party didn’t take a hard stance on either of the political parties, but rather rooted for the candidates who promised to get issues resolved like SE student Terry Vincent.

“In the current state of this country you have to be more aware why you’re voting and who and what you’re voting for,” he said.

SE student Floradrian Joyner came out to the watch party due to her genuine interest in politics and because one of her teachers was helping host the watch party.

If O’Rourke had won, Joyner would’ve wanted him to go into the new position with how immigration affects the African-American community in mind.

“Beto [O’Rourke] needs to look into immigration and how letting everyone into the country affects the black community the most, and there are studies that show this,” she said

Unlike the other students in the room, SE student Alassan Haddad wasn’t only focused on the races in Texas. He was also paying close attention to those in Florida and Georgia because history has shown those races to be up-in-the-air once the polls close.

Alassan said he didn’t care who won the races but wants people to use this as a tool to come together and learn from each other.

“For us in this country we need to learn how to help each other so we can progress as a country and get rid of the hate and have more positivity and love,” he said.