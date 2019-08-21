By Lucretia White/campus editor

In front of various live, local radio station stands, children performed dances like “The Nae Nae” and “ The Dab.”

Smiles filled the campus, showing a form of appreciation as a result of the community uniting and sponsoring a celebration for over 10,000 families.

The 15th Annual Tarrant County Roundup started at 8:00 a.m. Aug. 8. It ended at 2 p.m. on South Campus at buildings SSTU, SSCI, GYM and Courtyard.

The four buildings hosted a one-stop shop of free resources. Each participant received a paper map that mapped out the services inside the four buildings.

This year’s event held for children from grades pre-K through 12, backspacks for elementary were provided with the tools, supplies and the necessary essentials to have a successful school year.

Live from behind the stands, 9.79 The Beat and 94.5 K Soul played music as they hosted giveaways and donated school supplies

“The Back to School Roundup is going exceptionally well. I see a lot of people walking around with supplies, kids running around having a good time,” Freddie B with 9.79 The Beat said. “That is what its all about, giving back to the community.”

Health, dental and vision screenings, as well as social services, haircuts and school supplies were provided for the pre-registered families.

Families were encouraged to pre-register prior to the event for a guaranteed spots. County Judge B. Glen Whitley, County Commissioner Roy C. Brooks, Mayor Betsy Price and numerous other agencies, public and private donors attended the event.

“Overall it’s a great event with the healthcare, haircuts, visual screening, especially if you don’t have insurance,” parent Brienne Daniels said.

The Roundup was a success, 300 community volunteers as well as 150 TCC faculty and staff volunteered, according to Terry Aaron, South Campus executive director of community education and engagement.

Volunteers like Kaniesha Davis said it is important to volunteer as a community while making positive changes toward the growth and development of the children. Davis, a single mother, understands that one income is just not enough at times.

Inside the SSTU building were services from Texas Health & Human services, Healthy Texas Women, Tax Assessor Office, to other health providers.

Companies such as Walmart, conducted vision screening. Located inside of the SSCI building were free immunizations, dental exams and eyeglasses for children.

A few services served adults as well, from numerous health screenings, Neighborhood Services Department, Metro PCs and alternative phone companies were massed within the doors of the gym. The radio stations and a few more exhibitors and sponsors were located within the courtyard.

Sponsors were encouraged to promote their organiztion by sponsoring an exhibitor booth at the Roundup.

As an exhibitor organiztions had the opporunity to display branded materials while tailoring their message to familes attending the event.

“The faculty and staff did a great job hosting the event, representing our programs, and welcoming the community to our beautiful campus,” Aaron said.