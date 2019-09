September, 11, 2019 | Gunner Young | campus editor









Registered therapy animals help students destress at TR Campus’ monthly TheraPaws event.

Students are able to stop by TR Library Fishtank on the first Thursday of every month during the fall and spring semesters to hang out with a selection of cuddly therapy animals provided by the non-profit organization “Pet Partners.”

Contact library manager Stephanie Wineman at stephanie.wineman@tccd.edu.