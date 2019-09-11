Clubs recruit new members

SE student Rafa Martinez practices his headers during the Club Expo as he advocates for the Soccer Club by showing off some of his skills.
Photo by Joseph Serrata/The Collegian
TR Student Veteran Association speaks to students as they hand out cookies. The Club Crawl brought all the clubs together to bring in new members.
Photo by Christian Garza/The Collegian
South student Naomi Felton passes out snacks and other goodies during the Toro Tailgate on South Campus. Students had the opportunity to learn about clubs and organizations.
Photo by Kat Parker/The Collegian
SE chemistry professor Kunle Onabajo tells students about the Environmental Science Engineering Club. Photo by Joseph Serrata/The Collegian
NE students Safiyyah Multani and Heather Rogan inform students about the Psi Beta and Psychology Club during the Club Rush.
Photo by Joseph Serrata/The Collegian