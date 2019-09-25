Anchor discusses Hispanic roots

By Jill Bold/campus editor

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, WFAA news anchor and journalist Cynthia Izaguirre spoke to students and faculty about how her Hispanic heritage molded her success in life at NSTU Center Corner on NE Campus.

Izaguirre began by pointing out that she would not be here to preach the value of hard work because that is a given. She paid for college through earning scholarships, since her single mother was not able to foot the bill. Although she worked hard to earn her education, her success in life has gone beyond hard work and discipline.

Izaguirre explained that her upbringing included the preservation of her language and respect for her Ecuadorian culture, while maintaining pride as an American.

“The last thing [my parents] wanted was to travel back to Ecuador with these three American daughters who couldn’t communicate with their extended family members,” Izaguirre said.

Knowing both languages allowed her communication skills to help others overcome adversity and to bring out the best in people. As the host of WFAA’s Wednesday Child segment, she encountered a bilingual child who was up for adoption who felt more comfortable speaking with Izaguirre in Spanish.

“Because she felt more connected to me, she smiled more, she let loose a little more … we had a better interview,” Izaguirre said. “Hopefully, someone out there watching is going to fall in love with her and adopt her.”

Using the respect instilled in her by her parents, Izaguirre hoped to reflect that back on the people she interacts with. That lesson was tested when she encountered one of the most heartbreaking tasks of her career.

Assigned to obtain a statement from the family of a murdered grandmother, Izaguirre approached the grieving family with deference and compassion. Even though her request for a statement was firmly denied, she backed off at the

moment, leaving nothing but her contact information and deepest condolences.

The same family contacted her two weeks later with a phone call from the victim’s daughter.

“She said, ‘My family and I are ready to talk, and we’re going to talk to you, because you were the only reporter who showed us respect on our darkest day,’” Izaguirre said.

A line of students and faculty formed immediately after the conclusion of the event so more fans could get a chance to speak with Izaguirre before her departure. NE student Kay Clark was one of the first in line, saying that Izaguirre made quite an impression on her and she was glad her speech was so informative and open.

“I came because I am a WFAA viewer and fan of Izaguirre, and I wanted to know her story,” Clark said.

NE student Angel Martinez took the time to speak with Izaguirre after the event to thank her personally. He said he really connected to her story of preserving her Ecuadorian heritage while embracing her American culture as well, since his parents tried to instill those same values.

“My own parents, both of which immigrated from Mexico, wanted me to learn English and be proficient here in America, but also still remember where I came from as well,” Martinez said, adding that the advice has served him well.