Bond issue to potentially reimagine NW

By Juan Ibarra/editor-in-chief

Campuswide redevelopments of NW and SE campuses, structural changes to every campus and districtwide infrastructure improvements are to be expected if voters approve the bond package in the Nov. 5 election.

Until recently, TCC only said that Tarrant County citizens will decide whether TCC receives $825 million in bonds for “constructing, improving and renovating and equipping” buildings in the TCC district.

In an email to TCC employees Sept. 20, the college detailed the specifics of how the district will be transformed.

After years with scaffolding and fencing along NW Campus, it would be substantially redeveloped if the bond package is approved.

NW Campus buildings WSTU, WTLO, WADM, WFAB and WATB would be demolished while the remaining structures would be renovated. Three new buildings will be constructed to take their place, leaving a large space in the middle for an open grass area.

A few other key components would be added to NW, such as a new campus “front door,” an expanded south parking lot and improved classrooms in different sizes and formats.

The redevelopment would go through the fiscal year 2024 with a projected cost of $308 million.

The changes on SE Campus are due to the campus’ current conditions of “inflexible instructional spaces,” an interior that “can be difficult to navigate during peak times” and a need for improved parking lot space, according to the plan.

The EMOD building and EMBA-F set of classrooms would be demolished to make room for additional parking lot space. Two new buildings will be created and attached to the school.

A projected cost of $125 million and a timeline going through fiscal year 2025 show that while this project is expected to take longer than NW Campus, it will be less than half the cost.

A plan is in place to help keep construction going smoothly, according to chief operating officer Susan Alanis.

“New buildings will be constructed first to serve as swing space while old buildings are renovated,”Alanis said. “The plans will vary by site, but the college is committed to ensuring that the needs of students continue to be met throughout the program implementation.”

Apart from those specific renovations, infrastructure changes would occur districtwide from flood mitigation on NE Campus to and upgrades to chillers and boilers on multiple campuses.

Overall, the district wide infrastructure upgrades would cost an estimated $202 million, according to the plan.

Districtwide improvements are planned to occur on each campus to maintain the 3 Goals and 8 Principles ideals of a modern learning environment for students, according to the plan.

South will receive changes, such as building renovations, new visitor parking and a welding lab. NE is expected to have an improved campus entry and will demolish NACB to expand the outdoor section of the campus. NW will get improved outdoor areas, an expanded parking lot and updates to their justice, police and fire departments. SE has mostly renovations to workspaces but will also gain new study spaces and new physical education fields. TR is planning on relocating the student registration and counseling services to Main Street and expanding its parking space.

The bond package also includes changes to all campuses, including upgrades to lighting, security and directional signage.

The final cost of all the improvements related to the 3 Goals and 8 Principles is set to be $190 million.

Alanis said the district is in the process of hiring an owner’s representative, or consultant to represent the district through construction and to help with any growing pains.

“The selected firm will have extensive experience in construction and program management,” Alanis said. “Their purpose will be to oversee the various consultants and professionals responsible for each project, communicating with campus leadership and ensuring the program is delivered on time and on budget.”