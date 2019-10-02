Conversation with food brings campus together

October 2, 2019 | Lissette Salgado | reporter

NW president Zarina Blakenbaker believes that a more relaxed approach to the student body encourages them to continue in school and to take advantage of the resources available to them.

Blakenbaker stressed the importance of bridging the gap between the students and college staff members through Pizza with the President Sept. 24.

Students were able to enjoy pizza while playing trivia games, winning prizes and learning about their campus.

When students entered WSTU 1303, round tables were covered in black tablecloths, decorated with red and white paper circles that provided small facts about TCC and the services it provides.

This created a tranquil mood, allowing students to mingle with others and some of the faculty.

Over 100 students played a game of Kahoot, answering questions with winners receiving valuable school supplies.

Blakenbaker mingled with the students as they enjoyed pizza and a variety of activities.

“I am committed to know and understand the students in a different setting,” Blakenbaker said.

Student Government Association and Phi Theta Kappa helped host the event, according to Vesta Martinez, director of student development services.

Officers in the organizations, dressed in bold black and gold shirts, volunteered to help with the event by socializing with students and handing out refreshments.

PTK and SGA don’t constantly collaborate with each other, but have opened doors to the student body, said Richard Brown, vice president of fellowship.

Both organizations want students to see that college can be fun and enjoyable and not just about work before going straight home, Brown said.

Pizza with the president allows students to connect and form bonds with each other outside of a classroom setting.

“It is a way to know more about TCC,” said Blakenbaker. “The purpose is to bring students closer to the school.”