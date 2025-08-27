Student success suffers without devices

The recent changes made to the Device Loan Program show our board’s inability to understand the average student’s struggle.

This program previously allowed students to freely check out a device for the semester. Now, there is an eligibility criteria to determine whether a student’s financial need is sufficient.

The college has developed a Student Empowerment Center on each campus where these applications will be evaluated by a team.

If a student is deemed eligible, they’ll be informed they can only check out a device for two weeks during the semester.

If they’re not, the Student Empowerment Center will respond with all the other resources available to the student’s specific needs determined by their application, such as financial aid.

For a community college to believe purchasing a laptop is only difficult for a student with the ability to prove they need it is absurd.

It’s absurd to think only students with the most need are worthy of receiving a computer. And even then, just for two weeks.

The minimum wage in Texas is still $7.25 an hour. While many jobs have resorted to offering more than the state minimum, it isn’t enough for a part-time worker to survive.

American Eagle Outfitters average hourly wage in Texas starts at $10.50, Starbucks hires at around $9 and Chick-Fil-A’s pay is set at the highest with offering new employees $11. According to Indeed, these wages are roughly 26% lower than the national average.

If a student is paid $11 hourly and works 32 hours a week, their monthly income with taxes is about $1,225.

The average rent in Arlington is $1,210, according to the city’s 2023 data report. An estimated cost for a monthly car payment is $512, according to Experian’s first 2025 quarter report.

If they split their rent with another person and have a car payment, a student’s take-home pay is $108.

TCC students’ reality is having only $108 a month for gas, groceries and any other bills.

On paper, we aren’t in debt or in need. We have jobs, are attending school and making ends meet.

Dig a little deeper and it’s easier to see how the average student is struggling.

While the argument could be made that cheaper computers are on the market, a $150 plastic alternative only has 64 GB of storage while most phones have at least 120 GB.

Also, the lifetime of even a $500 computer is short, with a predicted two years before it dies.

Yes, financial aid is available for students to use on purchasing a higher-end computer.

However, students who relied on this program weren’t informed in time of the changes, meaning they didn’t prepare their finances for this.

Many students rely on their financial aid for tuition fees, books and supplies. Then whatever aid is left is usually put toward their monthly bills or added to their savings as it typically isn’t a large sum of money to make grand purchases with.

Furthermore, to enforce a two-week maximum checkout period for those who meet the financial need criteria indicates that the people making these decisions don’t understand the demands of a student’s schedule.

A part-time student takes up to 11 credit hours and organizes their class schedule around work, family and studying. Some students are parents, others have two jobs and many are in high school.

Our libraries are open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. whereas other colleges close at 11 p.m. or are open 24 hours.

With the limited time frame to access computers, students will struggle to complete their homework on time without access to a computer outside of campus.

Due dates, project timelines and class curriculum are presented by instructors during syllabus week for students to organize their schedule. But it’s rare for there to never be changes made to a professor’s or student’s calendar due to unexpected life events.

The Device Loan Program’s changes are only going to cause our TCC community to suffer as it’s not just students who will be affected by this.

Implementing a rotating device checkout system requiring students to return computers after a certain time, giving them the ability check out a device again at a later date, would allow more to benefit from the program.

It would also give our college the time to reach out and fine a student before the end of a semester if they damaged a computer.

Determining a student’s need for expensive materials can’t be based on a financial assessment, and our college should reconsider this decision as it is going to only put more of a financial burden onto our success.

“We lead with mindfulness of our impact and the potential to transform lives and communities through education,” said Chancellor Elva LeBlanc.

If our board of trustees was truly mindful of their potential to transform lives and communities through education, then students should be the focus of their decisions, but we’re not