Black expo will celebrate culture, artistry

KEYLA HOLMES

campus editor

keyla.holmes@my.tccd.edu

To celebrate Black History Month, students can get together for the second annual Black Expo event at NW Campus.

On Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. attendees can enjoy food, music, poetry and raffle prizes.

The event is organized by the NW African-American Student Organization, the NW Intercultural Network and NW Student Activities to create an enjoyable and educational experience for those who can make it.

As a result of Black Expo, AASO adviser and associate professor of history Sharron Conrad hopes students know Black History Month is for everyone.

“We can all celebrate the art, music, food, dance, poetry, fashion and creativity that e]\merges from the African-American experience,”Conrad said.

Kennedie Watkins, NW President of AASO hopes that students can walk away feeling like they had fun, she said.

“When Black History Month comes around it’s all about the bad – the trauma of Black people or it’s the same stories being told over and over,” she said.

Watkins wants for students to leave the event feeling empowered. She hopes those who attend feel like they can change the world.

“I hope the event makes people talk and have more conversations,” she said.

The event is a way we can build a sense of community and unity for Black students, Watkins said.

“It’s also a way to make others aware of our history,” she said.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about Black artists, as well the different genres of art that exist within African-American culture today.

“We hope that students can seek inspiration from these artists’ lives, and their efforts to create a better understanding of their community,” NW Treasurer of AASO Leander D’Costa said.

There will be t-shirts, educational flyers and performances to showcase topics and events that created change for the Black community.

Last year’s Black Expo event was a success, Conrad said. The key to that success was students.

“Empowering students is so important to everyone involved in Black Expo, and it reflects how valuable and rewarding student leadership is on our campus,” she said.

For students who can’t make it to the event, AASO adviser and academic adviser Tunia White hopes they know TCC is a welcoming place.

“We find ways to celebrate one another throughout the year,” she said.

A successful event is achieved by creating a fun environment for students to learn and rejoice in Black culture, Watkins said.

“Giving participants something to look back on and smile at would make us feel like we have achieved our goals,” she said.