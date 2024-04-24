Board discusses officer feedback







OLLA MOKHTAR

campus editor

olla.mokhtar@my.tccd.edu

The TCC board of trustees have addressed feedback made by the police department concerning pay and security, starting with a study.

In the April 18 board meeting, trustees reviewed the study done by Evergreen Solutions, which covered other complaints stemming from being off duty. However, it primarily concerned pay, Gloria Maddox-Powell, chief human resources officers said.

A session was held at every campus which allowed all the officers, no matter the campus, to speak their mind which benefits the college, Maddox-Powell said.

“Hearing their wants and needs and the majority of what they asked for they got, to me that benefits the college and the fact that happier employees typically are more engaged in their work, their outlook on their work is more positive,” she said.

The following was recommended; a new pay plan that aligns more closely with market rates, spreading the ranges of pay between its minimum and maximum, more space between active policing ranks and following the Hybrid Parity Model.

The Hybrid Party Model ensures employees are placed in their new pay range and considering experience as it comes to promoting officers.

In closed session, former NE Campus president Kenya Ayers-Palmore’s complaint was discussed following her termination Oct. 27, 2023.

The General Council for the college, Antonio Allen, Brad Dowell, an attorney at Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee as well as trustee Laura Forkner Pritchett declined to comment on any questions regarding the progression of the complaint.

The board also moved to approve a $555,310 fund for 500 additional wireless access points, or network devices meant to connect wireless devices to the internet. Additionally, a new adult high school program and a response to police employee complaints Aug. 2023 was addressed in a police compensation study.

Todd Kreuger, chief information officer, said an additional 500 access points are to be placed for better coverage. The challenge was that the college already had many that were old and had complaints about students using the wrong TCCD Wi-Fi networks, disrupting their connection.

In other news, chancellor Elva LeBlanc announced a new adult high school was approved by the Texas Education Agency. The adult high school is meant for adults needing to finish their high school diploma who have aged out of public schools. Students in this program can also obtain certificates or associate degrees, she said.