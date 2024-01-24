HOPE SMITH

editor-in-chief

hope.smith393@my.tccd.edu

Both NW and South Campus can expect new child care facilities in 2025 include the Early Head Start program.

Proposed on the Jan. 11 work session, the TCC Board of Trustees reviewed interlocal agreements for two new facilities that would assist student-parents, staff and faculty. Currently, the only child care program available at TCC can be found at NE Campus.

Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Childcare Associates, explained to the board that the facilities would aid TCC success in more than just parental assistance.

“Head Start and Early Head Start really helps ensure that you’re bringing some of the best practices and quality early education,” Waddell said. “In addition to quality standards, it also brings some resources to the table.”

Trustee Kenneth Barr said that this action holds immense importance in supporting the members of TCC.

“I think this is a very significant step forward for TCC as something I’ve wanted to see ever since I came on this board,” he said. “I want to applaud the chancellor for her work on this and partnering with Tarrant County and the county judge, Tim O’Hare, to make this happen.”

Chancellor Elva LeBlanc shared the sentiment, explaining that she had been excited to work towards expanding childcare services with Head Start.

“This truly is a special day because we’ve been talking about child years since the college opened 58 years ago,” she said.

In other news, Trustees also approved implementing the United States and State of Texas pledge into each board meeting. A separate action item, proposed by trustee Laura Forkner Pritchett, would have an invocation, or prayer, included for each meeting.

Prichett reasoned in a comment to the board that it was the responsibility of the Trustees, as a government entity, to seek help in these meetings through invocation.

“This board consists of seven individuals representing seven districts across Tarrant County, but this board is also a body that will be held responsible for its decisions and actions,” she said. “How can we not jointly ask for wisdom on decisions and general guidance?”

It was a point of issue a week prior during the work session, with three public comments from community members on the matter that day and two more during the board meeting. In the end, however, only the pledges were voted on.

“I just wanted to say that I feel that this is something we should do. I was happy that we now have implementation and parameters around how to implement the pledge,” Trustee Shannon Wood said. “I look forward to saying this at every one of our work sessions and board meetings.”