Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch







HUDA QURESHI

campus editor

huda.qureshi@my.tccd.edu

Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man” packs a punch. Fast-paced and unapologetic, the experience is almost dizzying. Revenge thrillers are a cinema staple and Patel’s take on them is refreshingly bold.

“Monkey Man” drags you headfirst into India’s underclass. The viewer witnesses the restless energy of the people neglected by India’s most powerful. The odd jobs, the violence and the buzz of getting revenge one day.

The premise, a man on a vengeful mission, has been done many times. “Monkey Man” follows the tried-and-true formula in many ways, but there’s a freshness to it.

The film attempts to draw attention to the state of Indian politics, with the rise of the Hindutva ideology. This is the weakest aspect of the film. The message feels jumbled and unclear, but it’s risky and admirable of Patel to broach the topic at all.

Viewers who are not informed about Indian politics will look for context they will not find provided in the film. However, the film holds strong despite this. If the film is viewed through the lens of being a revenge thriller, the visuals and action make it an enjoyable watch.

The film’s cinematography is energizing, the high-contrast neon colors build up the city’s atmosphere. The film uses color, lighting and shifting angles to depict the moods and feelings that define a revenge thriller. The anger, the betrayal and the need for justice are clear in the visual elements.

One of the most impressive parts of “Monkey Man” is the action. The fight scenes are exciting, jam-packed and brutal. Looking away isn’t an option as we watch our protagonist become more and more dangerous.

The film was originally not set for a theatrical release, but Jordan Peele came on as a producer after seeing it. “This is a film that simply demands to be seen in a theater with a huge, raucous audience,” Peele said.

The film was well-received with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% and a Headliner audience award at the SXSW film festival. Patel has received praise from critics and audience members alike for his gutsy performance and directing.

“Monkey Man” is a must-watch for action lovers. The film pays homage to many action films that come before it like “Rocky” and “Oldboy.” The action sequences manage to be unique yet familiar.

Amidst the violence typical of a revenge thriller, “Monkey Man” makes space for the people of India who are often left in the shadows. The LGBT community is given a spotlight as well as the working class. The film treats these characters with dignity and respect and allows them to play a role in achieving justice.

“Monkey Man” also pulled off an impressive character arc. As the viewer follows the transformation of Patel’s character, the emotions range from exciting to tragic. Patel’s character follows many hero tropes, but it doesn’t feel overdone or boring.

The film is Patel’s passion project through and through. He worked on the film as the lead, director, producer and story writer. His effort is crystal-clear, the dedication adds another layer of appeal. The heart is there, and it’s a thrill to see.