Dietetic program aims to uplift students

KEYLA HOLMES

campus editor

keyla.holmes@my.tccd.edu

Nutrition is an aspect of food consumption that impacts everyone. SE campus offers the dietetics program for students interested in a myriad of jobs involving people’s health and well-being.

“I knew I wanted to study something in the medical field, but not a nurse, not anything like that,” SE president of the student dietetics organization Andrew Becerra said.

Becerra is a first-gen Hispanic student who had never been in a leadership position. Despite initially wanting to be a chef, he found his way to the program after his adviser, Mrs. Arnold told him about it.

Beccera was drawn to the program due to his interest in improving society’s relationship with food.

“I’m learning dietetics to properly educate the world on what’s good,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with a burger and fries, as long as we’re investing in our health with fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Students interested in pursuing a career in the Dietetic pathway can get their start at an affordable cost at TCC.

SE Dietetics Program Coordinator Christina Liew-Newville said The Dietetic Technician Program is the only accredited Dietetic Technician Program in Texas.

“We train students to become competent dietetic and nutrition professionals through a rigorous curriculum, hands-on learning activities and practicum experience.”

To combat misinformation and confusion regarding nutrition, Liew-Newville said she hopes to expand program enrollment.

“We need more competent nutrition and dietetic professionals to educate the community on healthy eating and to clarify nutrition misinformation.”

Throughout the curriculum students have to complete a total of 450 supervised practice hours or internship hours in three different realms. For Beccera, his practicum experience was his favorite.

“You actually go to a place, apply everything that you’ve learned and then you work with other preceptors from these different companies,” he said. “They will help you as an intern basically apply your knowledge, and they will open up the floor for you to experience what you’ve learned, and at a community college that’s a really good experience.”

When it comes to working in the community, Beccera enjoys learning about what different people’s needs are, and how to best serve them.

“I’m helping people by showing them what was there all along, food,” he said. “If that’s not the case then it’s about what programs we can give them to help them be better in food security or have more opportunity for fresh produce in their area because not every area gets that, so that’s something we study for.”

For students interested in learning more about the dietetic program, the TCC dietetic technician page offers information ranging from how to get started to the required steps.

SE Dietary Manager Program Coordinator Denise Blevins said the program is a lot of fun, despite there being some basic algebra. She assured the math wasn’t trigonometry, and that the program is relatively easy to get into.

“It’s a fun group of people who are full of life, want to live their healthiest life and be supportive of other people,” she said. “Everything’s always about support and positiveness.”