District partners with Tarrant County Food Bank







ELIJAH POILE

staff reporter

NE student Colton Rayl is in between jobs. He is struggling to buy groceries for himself and his father. This is why he is grateful for the food pantry at TCC.

“This food pantry allows me to get ingredients that otherwise I have to pay a lot of money for,” Rayl said. “And it allows me to learn how to cook as well, which is a lot cheaper than buying a microwave pizza. It gives me an opportunity to not only grow my skill set, but also to feed me and my dad.”

The food pantry allows anyone who is a part of TCC to get food or supplies at the NE, South and SE campuses. There is a wide variety of foods such as fresh foods like strawberries, lettuce, cauliflower, onions and potatoes. They also provide frozen items like pizza and quesadillas. There are also canned goods such as soups, veggies and broths. Baby food is also available.

Courtney Matthews, coordinator for student activities, has noticed a rise in people using the food pantry due to increased grocery prices. Around 400 to 550 people visit the pantry per month.

“It’s because students and faculty and staff are hungry on campus,” said Matthews. “The cost of everything is increasing. We try to make sure that we outsource donations where possible and coordinate these fresh food market events to try to offset some of those concerns.”

The food pantry offers school supplies and financial assistance. The workers at the pantry can connect people with the Supplemental Nutrition Program [SNAP] and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children [WIC].

SNAP is a program that provides food benefits to low-income families. WIC helps infants and children under five-years-old. They help women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have recently given birth. WIC provides nutritional foods, health care opportunities and assistance.

Food insecurity is when someone has a lack of access to food. Around 40% of students at two-year colleges experience food insecurity, according to Matthews.

NE, S, SE and NW Campus offer fresh food markets and clothes closets once a month. NE Campus has this event open every second Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. NW and SE Campus have theirs every third Friday.

Matthews said TCC partners with the Tarrant County Area Food Bank for this event. There are extra food options like dairy and vegan products. People can get eggs and different kinds of cheeses.

Zeyad Tawfik, a NE student, volunteered at the fresh food market. Tawfik enjoys these types of events because he gets to meet all kinds of people.

“You do get to meet some new people that you didn’t expect to meet while just walking around being in your own bubble or less,” Tawfik said.

There are casual and business options at the clothes closet. Scrubs may be available for those in the medical field. People can get linens and jewelry too.

Matthews said people shouldn’t feel embarrassed or ashamed of getting help.

“We try to remove this stigma away from it,” Matthews said. “letting people know that there’s no shame in coming in to receive assistance at any point in your life … because we all need help in some way.”