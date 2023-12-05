Parade of Lights – Community brilliance shines through
Photos by Alex Hoben/The Collegian
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
TCC students and staff man a float during the Parade of Lights. The float featured Toro the bull and the student volunteers could be seen holding the placards for later floats.
TCC students and staff man a float during the Parade of Lights. The float featured Toro the bull and the student volunteers could be seen holding the placards for later floats.
The first high school marching band to start the parade was the Trinity Trojan Marching Band from Euless Texas.
In the Fort Worth Scholarship Organization's car float, Miss Fort Worth and Miss Teen Fort wave from the back seat.
To start the parade there was a procession of cars and officers, all decked out in Christmas lights.
Along with high schools, there were also colleges at the parade. One of which was the TCU float with students and cheerleaders marching down the street to show their school spirit.
Members of Ballet Folklorico Quetzal performed on the streets of the parade. The organization seeks to spread awareness of Mexico’s rich culture through dance.
Many members of the Parade of Lights floats dressed as various holiday characters and waved to the members of the audience.
In the Parade there were multiple decked out classic cars and trucks covered in lights and blow up characters to show off their holiday spirit.
Many members of the Parade of Lights audience dressed as various holiday characters.