Student, staff begin taking precautions against theft

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI

campus editor

fousia.abdullahi@my.tccd.edu

NE experienced a theft in the photography department located at NCAB, and South had a car theft.

The car theft was reported on Monday, Jan. 29, at approximately 10 p.m. at South. A timely warning notification bulletin was sent out on Jan. 30.

“The vehicle was parked in Parking Lot 6, near the west entrance to the lot on the South,” the notification read. “The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 Dodge Charger 392, red in color, with a gold decal on the trunk and gold rims. At this time there is no suspect information to relay to the public.”

The district police made multiple encouragements to avoid a recurrence.

“It is important to remember to always lock your vehicle and keep any valuables out of plain sight. Keep your vehicle key or keys secured with you at all times, in a pocket or purse. The Tarrant County College District Police Department also encourages any person to report suspicious activities, for example persons walking around the parking lots looking in vehicles.”

Ting Huang, department chair of communication arts and associate professor of photography, recalled what happened the day there was a theft in her classroom.

“We went into the darkroom, and when we came back, a student realized that his camera was gone. We couldn’t find it. So, the other students began to help him search,” Haung said. “And then they started looking into their own backpacks, and they realized that some of the students’ wallets were also gone.”

Students who wished to remain anonymous expressed concern about the theft and have started taking precautions with their belongings.

“It was, of course, a little bit of anger, especially the feeling of being violated. Your things were being touched by somebody you didn’t know without your permission,” Haung said. “And I would say panic and anger.”

Lindsey Elliot, NE, student photographer for the district, said that while she wasn’t in the department when it happened, she would be making some changes.

“I think the only difference is I’m carrying my bags everywhere with me, whereas before I would leave it in a room or something…, I was comfortable doing that,” she said.

Students are trying to do their part and monitor their things.

“As a faculty member here, I have to do our part. Our staff, we have to do our part that we still have to find solutions to make them feel better,” Haung said. “We have to think of source solutions. I’ve asked our staff to walk around our department more just so that they see that somebody is here.”

Assistant Chief Police Department Chanissa Dietrich provided information on how students and staff can stay safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings and think about how you would defend yourself,” Dietrich said. ”Develop a game plan for prevention. Know where the telephones are located. Know how to dial emergency numbers. Avoid walking alone, particularly after dark. Take your keys, lock your car, and never hide a spare key in a vehicle. Never leave your car running while it is unattended. Keep all valuables and packages which may tempt a thief out of sight.”

Huang said she hopes students know this is a rare occurrence and they are still in a safe learning space.

“I want our students to know that this place has always been about creativity, has always been about learning and friendships,” Huang said. “That for something big like this to happen, theft once in 10 years is unusual. We are doing everything we can to make sure that it doesn’t happen again, so that we can return to making great art, beautiful things that we cherish.”