Student’s creativity displayed







NINA BANKS

managing editor

nina.banks@my.tccd.edu

TR Campus is hosting student work in the East Fork Gallery. An opening reception on Mar. 23 kicked off the exhibition — packed with attendees, snacks and lively music — and will be on display until May 2.

TR art professor Janae Corrado chose which pieces to be displayed. The exhibit gives students a chance to have their work displayed on a larger stage and for community members to explore up-and-coming artists, she said.

“We artists — I think most of us are self-conscious about what we produce by nature,” Corrado said. “So, it’s affirming to be able to have it in formal gallery space and see it, and then hear other people like talk about what they like about your work. There’s not a feeling like that.”

TR student and artist Carmen Pineda supported her friends featured in the gallery, including TR student Xo. She gravitated towards the piece “The Chainsaw Man, Hero of Hell” by Paul Sanders due to its anime inspiration.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I’m also very anime inspired, and they did a great job on it. I love the use of color. The minimalist part of it really makes it pop if you ask me.”

Xo’s prompt for their work was glitches. Though the concept was initially intimidating, they were proud of the result.

“I really enjoyed this prompt, because I thought it was going to get the best of me and I wouldn’t be able to do anything with it,” Xo said. “But social media really liked it, I really liked how it turned out, my friends liked it, so I didn’t I think I did pretty good with this piece.”

Pineda is glad to see students having the chance for their work to be platformed in the Fort Worth art scene.

“The fact that the school would put this much guarantee their students,” she said. “I’m actually from Arlington, so most of the time, a lot of the local exhibits would be just local artists like in downtown and sometimes they’d have stuff from AISD — all the students would go there. So I’d be really interested to see what Fort Worth has to offer.”

TR student Jakob Brown derived inspiration from learning about the German Revolution, which was sandwiched between the first and second World Wars.

“I felt like it was very impactful and a very big problem we have in history, we just gloss over this,” he said. “How many people have died in these revolutions, or in these tiny uprisings or in these tiny moments that we just forget because they are in between two massive world wars.”

Brown is not an art student and creates art as a hobby. He hoped this exhibit encourages aspiring professional artists and hobbyists alike to create and put out their work.

“I think art as a whole is a very human thing,” he said. “I think the beautiful parts about humanity, on paper on film on whatever it is. And I think that’s an essential portrayal for humans. And really, whatever your background is, whether you’re invested in art, whether you’re doing as a hobby like I am and you’re not involved in classes, it’s a powerful way to convey messages, very powerful way to convey emotions, and just general humanity. Anyone’s anyone that wants to be involved in art, loves art, loves displaying that humanity, absolutely, I think should come to the TCC art exhibit.”