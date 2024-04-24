Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage







Last summer’s main event was the battle of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” This summer’s main event is a battle of sequel supremacy.

Sequels to franchises such as “Bad Boys,” “Despicable Me” and “A Quiet Place” are enroute which is bound to keep audiences on their toes and keep fans either entertained or enraged. It’s perhaps too early to conclude decisively, but there’s no doubt the slew of summer sequels will at least get people talking.

However, there’s a set of sequels to special films that struck a chord with showgoers all around. Movies that had a spectacular influence on minds young and old.

“Inside Out 2,” “Deadpool 3,” “Alien: Romulus” and “Twisters” have been chosen as the primary talking points for being follow-ups to culturally impactful cinematic sensations.

In order of the new films’ release, let’s step foot into each of these and explain both what made the originals so great and what audiences can expect to see from their upcoming sunbaked sequels.

”Twisters ” storms into theaters July 19.

Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures’ “Twister” released in 1996 with a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and box office estimate of $495.7 million which equals $986.7 million today.

Before its release, storm observation and chasing were left to scientists and not viewed highly. But after witnessing the devastation on display, the field exploded in popularity. People’s interest in the science behind natural disasters was on the up-and-up, and there was a notable increase in the amount of people pursuing meteorology degrees. Not to mention, the public’s views on these devastating occurrences changed completely, which inspired many of the meteorologists we have today.

And the film’s upcoming sequel, “Twisters,” is looking to show the world the devastating power of natural disasters once again. The film will not feature any returning actors and will be focused on a completely new cast of characters experiencing the horrors of the titular windstorm. The film will see thrill-seeking storm chaser Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, and the fearful, yet analytic meteorologist Kate Cooper, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, partner up to conduct studies and create new technologies to monitor tornado activity.

“Inside Out 2” works its way into theaters Jun. 14.

Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out” released in 2015 with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and box office estimate of $858.8 million.

The film’s exploration of emotional concepts made it accessible for both audiences – both young and old – to grasp. It helped many to embrace their emotions and acknowledge mental health management as a real and integral part of what makes people – people. It’s a powerful movie that allowed a generation of people to feel comfortable expressing themselves.

“Inside Out 2” is working to preserve the emotional core of the first film. The plot of the first animated movie saw 11-year-old Riley and her personified emotions struggle to adjust to major lifestyle changes after moving to a new state. The sequel, however, will focus on Riley and her emotions struggling to adjust to high school. Alongside their struggle comes a cast of anxious new faces. New emotions, Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment join the group to try and help the other emotions keep Riley in check.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” hit the silver screen July 26.

Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool” released in 2016 with an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and box office estimate of $782.8 million.

Prior to the film’s releases, R-Rated comic-based films akin to 2009’s “Watchmen” were often viewed as unprofitable risks that weren’t worth taking in the metaphorical eyes of Hollywood. However, despite this, Deadpool beat the odds and became a smash hit. Some attribute this success to its reverence for the source material. A reverence lacked in Deadpool’s previous on-screen depictions in the “X-Men” films. The film paved the way for a new era of R-Rated comic-based movies such as “Joker,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Logan.”

The post-Deadpool era has also made way for sequels to the original film. The latest sequel being “Deadpool and Wolverine,” previously referred to as “Deadpool 3.” The movie will see the return of Ryan Reynolds’ take on the crimson comedian as well as the hotly anticipated silver screen comeback of Hugh Jackman’s take on Wolverine. The two will set off on a multiversal adventure through Marvel realities to face off against a common enemy.

“Alien: Romulus” invades theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Fox’s “Alien” released in 1979 with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and box office estimate of $184.7 million which equals $794.5 million when adjusted for inflation.

The cultural impact of Alien transcended the entertainment industry at large in a way many likely would have never predicted during its prerelease. The leading lady, Ellen Ripley, is often cited as one of the greatest fictional heroines of all time and escaped the hypersexualized stereotype commonly associated with leading ladies in film. Additionally, the movie inspired the creation of two iconic video game franchises, Microsoft’s “Halo” and Nintendo’s “Metroid.”

The newest sequel in the long-running film series is on track to set things back to basics. The movie’s plot takes place between “Alien” and the original sequel, “Aliens.” The specific details are being kept close to the chest, but the film stars a host of young actors taking part in a twist on the tried-and-true Alien storyline. The movie will follow a small group of spacefaring young colonists that cross paths with not only an abandoned space station in ruin but the most horrifying life form in the galaxy.