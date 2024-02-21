TR spreads the love with pop-up photo booth

OLLA MOKHTAR

campus editor

olla.mokhtar@tccd.edu

Facing the Riverfront Café was a table full of props, a pink hat, a pink rose backdrop and chocolates galore and is where TR Campus’ student activities department hosted their Valentine’s Day photo booth event Feb. 14.

In collaboration with Plush Photo Booth, students, staff and faculty took pictures both in groups and alone using the props. Afterwards they were able to take the physical and digital photos from that forever serving a memory for that day.

Among those who did was TR student Jay Reeves accompanied by their friends TR students Paige Opal and Danielle Mares.

Reeves first met them in an ASL class during the summer of 2022 as a part of TCC’s Sign Language Interpretation Program. It was then that their friendship blossomed and though they describe the program as difficult, Reeves said having them by their side makes all the difference.

“Every moment with them is a good time,” they said. “I just really appreciate them in our journey because our program is pretty rigorous and having them as a support system is really helpful.”

Usually during Valentine’s Day, Reeves writes poems for their loved ones and wishes to do it more often. They think it’s paramount to remind people they care about them.

Having a picture and looking back at it is what they said would bring them a feeling of comfort.

“Happiness and maybe security, of knowing that I can always trust these people is very fulfilling and very reassuring,” they said.

Opal doesn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day because they don’t think there should be one special day for a person to show their love to those they care about. In fact, they describe it as arbitrary and think it’s more logical to do it throughout the year.

Despite this, they show love to their loved ones through taking care of them by reminding them that they’re valued and spending quality time with them. This Valentine’s Day was no different. Tbut said this time they all goet to get dressed and takehave cute pictures, so it made their day better.

“I get very overwhelmed with how much I love these two,” they said.

Mares shared the same sentiment. Since she will have to transition from seeing her friends every day to graduating in May, she said she would feel emotional looking back at it.

“When I look back at these photos I might cry,” Mares said. “I feel so much joy and happiness with them, and I think I’ll be reminded of all [of that.]. The sign language program is incredibly hard, but I don’t regret a single moment because I get to spend it with these two.”

What drew Elisa Valle, administration specialist for the department of student affairs, to the photobooth was simply wanting to take pictures. When she was younger, she said she didn’t feel the significance of the holiday and thought it was about love and pretty decorations.

Now, she views it as a very significant holiday because it can be a celebration of friendship and of love in general. It’s just a reminder of the good relationships one has in their life, Valle said.

“I think that I’ll feel grateful for myself,” she said. “Right now, I’m going through a time period where I’m getting to know myself and really starting to value myself. I think I’ll remember that when I’m looking at these pictures.”

Carlin Johnston, one of the coordinators of student activities and the organizer of the event, said the goal of having people take pictures was to spread some Valentine’s Day love.

“Maybe it’ll brighten their day a little bit — add some good vibes,” Johnston said. “School can be stressful, work can be stressful, so today we’re just here to have fun.”