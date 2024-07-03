Debate obscures sorry state of sex education

Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Debate obscures sorry state of sex education

July 1, 2024
Tj+Favela+%2FThe+Collegian
Tj Favela /The Collegian

While the state is preoccupied with suspending adult websites, Texas lawmakers should offer comprehensive sex education to adolescents.

The Texas House Bill 118 requires adult websites to verify users are at least 18-years-old to view content on their sites.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in February of 2024 against Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo Global Entertainment, stating their content “harms, and continues to harm, Texas children and adolescents.”

The company responded by suspending its services for Texans.

This suspension has the potential for overwhelming good.

Pornhub has seen extensive criticism for delayed removal of child sexual abuse, revenge porn or nonconsensual porn on their website.

In the Bible Belt, where abstinence and little to no comprehensive sex education are the prescribed methods of learning about sex, many adolescents may look to adult content to close the learning gap — which can have many ramifications on youth.

Many leading medical journals have suggested that adolescents who view adult content may undergo negative side effects, such as poor mental health and incorrect strategies on how to handle sexual situations.

This suspension gives lawmakers the opportunity to pass legislation that requires more comprehensive sex education to students across the state.

In Texas schools, health education is required up to middle school, but sex education is not required to be taught in high schools.

Paired with religious stigma around sex in the Lone Star State, the conversation of sexual health can be particularly difficult for some adolescents to even conceptualize.

Texas high school students should be able to ask questions in a controlled, safe environment.

If young adults aren’t knowledgeable about sex, how can they know what the right questions are to ask, or how to protect them selves?

Teens may also resort to learning about sex from their peers, who may be equally uneducated about the topic.

Misinformation from friends about how to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases can lead to compromising situations.

Though sex education is not mandated, some aspects of it are mandated through required health curriculum.

According to the Sex Education Collaborative, Texas does not have any regulations regarding teaching medically accurate sex education instruction, nor does it require to teach consent in curriculum.

In the event a school chooses to teach sex education, they must stress abstinence first.

States — like Texas — that insist on stressing abstinence first, often witness higher rates of sexually transmitted diseases.

Texas ranked in the top 20 states for rates of STDs and top 10 states for teen births, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While this suspension is a good first step in protecting minors from obscene material, Texas’ culture allows conversations around sex to be silenced.

Minors shouldn’t be exposed to adult content, much less having to resort to learn from it.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Editorial
U.S. citizens need more education on taxes
U.S. citizens need more education on taxes

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in