Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown

OLLA MOKHTAR, campus editor
July 1, 2024

Me and my three classmates sat down together at our English seminar when she said it. “Did your brother make you wear that?” said my English partner. I was 12 when I started to seriously think about wearing the hijab. I was 15 when I received that micro aggressive comment. I was 20 when I realized that though my culture and religion take pride in their attire, Hollywood certainly does not.

I am 20 now.

This movie follows Paul Atreides and his mother, Jessica, after their escape from the powerful House Harkonnen. Paul and his mother managed to escape, but got right into the hands of the Fremen people.

The Fremen are skeptical and think they are spies, but ultimately start to trust him after he passes a series of tests. Eventually they start believing he is their messiah, or ‘Lisan al-Ghaib,’ the one who will guide them to paradise and save them from their mutual opressore, House Harkonnen.

“Dune: Part Two” was exceptional. Unlike the first movie there was much more action and much more Zendaya, who played the role of Chani. The first movie felt more like a lukewarm bath before a scalding hot shower.

Hollywood did it again. They took what society thought was weird and scary looking on people of color and made it seem cool on white people. They took my culture and mocked me for it, they took my mother tongue and mocked me for it too. It felt like I was being mocked for entertainment and it felt degrading.

From the traditions to the language, everything felt stolen from me and it ruined my entire experience.

While the Fremen’s language Chakobsa, is made up like many elements of the film, the origins of it are not. Many of Chakbosa’s words are from Arabic, like the word ‘mahdi,’ or messiah and the phrase “Lisan al-Ghaib” which means the voice from the outer world.

Their attire also closely resembles Bedouin and nomadic-like tradition, one that my parents are both from. Not only that, but the way the Fremen people pray also closely resembles the way Muslim people pray and frankly I did not appreciate it.

Before the movie came out, I remember seeing Anya Taylor-Joy’s red carpet outfit for the London premiere and I had to squint at it for some time before realizing what was happening, again. She was wearing a long white dress with what looked like a long, see through scarf covering her head.

The film had a beautiful storyline, one that makes me want to watch the third one when it comes out. But it would’ve been more beautiful had they not stolen from my culture to create one of their own.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
'Griselda' tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Change comes in all colors, superheroes
Photo courtesy of Disney
New 'Percy Jackson' show is entertaining

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in