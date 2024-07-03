Author discusses how water inspires hope, change

David Marquis, an author, activist and water conservationist, spoke to NE Campus students on Wednesday.

Marquis spent his childhood in West Texas in the 1950s where the impacts of the Dust Bowl were still felt. He said that he would never forget the way his family worried about water.

“We walked home from school backward and against the raging winds full of sand and dust. And we did it just to keep the sand out of our lungs and our eyes. I grew up in a place where there was no water,” Marquis said.

His interest in water as a healing force stemmed from witnessing drought and deficit. He told the audience that only 3% of the water on Earth is freshwater.

“So, to me a single glass of water, to bring a thermos of clean water with me, is a big deal,” Marquis said.

Marquis said that there will be no generation of new water even as the population of the world increases.

“Our ability to care of the water we have, to filter it and to keep it clean is upon us,” Marquis said. “That’s our job. We have to accept that responsibility.”

His passion for water led him to write his book “The River Always Wins.” In it, he uses water to explore the concepts of hope and change.

“We go through the rapids and the floods and each of us experiences the hard times when we suddenly are hurtling forward,” Marquis said. “The challenge is all around us. And yet at some point in time, we can be certain that we will come to still water.”

Marquis found his place as an activist in the 60s. He engaged in protests and fought for civil rights. An audience member asked if he would ever get discouraged.

“There’s always something else to be angry about…There’s plenty to be happy about,” Marquis said. “I look at the light that comes in through the window to think, I have today, I have this moment and I think of my grandchildren. I think of my friends.”

Deaja Davis, a visual arts student at TCC, said that she found the event enlightening

“It gave me a different perspective on how to view life,” Davis said. “I’m very interested in reading the book.”

Angelina Francis, who is pursuing an associate of arts at TCC, said she liked how the event emphasized community.

“I know that we have the idea that every person matters, but he really gives you the visual and perspective with the river,” Francis said.

Marquis said that everyone has a place in the world and a job to do.

“We are making progress no matter how difficult and challenging these times are,” Marquis said. “You look back and go, we have a long way to go. But, we are making progress.”