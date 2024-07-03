Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Author discusses how water inspires hope, change

HUDA QURESHI, campus editor
July 2, 2024

David Marquis, an author, activist and water conservationist, spoke to NE Campus students on Wednesday.

Marquis spent his childhood in West Texas in the 1950s where the impacts of the Dust Bowl were still felt. He said that he would never forget the way his family worried about water.

“We walked home from school backward and against the raging winds full of sand and dust. And we did it just to keep the sand out of our lungs and our eyes. I grew up in a place where there was no water,” Marquis said.

His interest in water as a healing force stemmed from witnessing drought and deficit. He told the audience that only 3% of the water on Earth is freshwater.

“So, to me a single glass of water, to bring a thermos of clean water with me, is a big deal,” Marquis said.

Marquis said that there will be no generation of new water even as the population of the world increases.

“Our ability to care of the water we have, to filter it and to keep it clean is upon us,” Marquis said. “That’s our job. We have to accept that responsibility.”

His passion for water led him to write his book “The River Always Wins.” In it, he uses water to explore the concepts of hope and change.

“We go through the rapids and the floods and each of us experiences the hard times when we suddenly are hurtling forward,” Marquis said. “The challenge is all around us. And yet at some point in time, we can be certain that we will come to still water.”

Marquis found his place as an activist in the 60s. He engaged in protests and fought for civil rights. An audience member asked if he would ever get discouraged.

“There’s always something else to be angry about…There’s plenty to be happy about,” Marquis said. “I look at the light that comes in through the window to think, I have today, I have this moment and I think of my grandchildren. I think of my friends.”

Deaja Davis, a visual arts student at TCC, said that she found the event enlightening

“It gave me a different perspective on how to view life,” Davis said. “I’m very interested in reading the book.”

Angelina Francis, who is pursuing an associate of arts at TCC, said she liked how the event emphasized community.

“I know that we have the idea that every person matters, but he really gives you the visual and perspective with the river,” Francis said.

Marquis said that everyone has a place in the world and a job to do.

“We are making progress no matter how difficult and challenging these times are,” Marquis said. “You look back and go, we have a long way to go. But, we are making progress.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Chancellor LeBlanc speaks with faculty and staff at listening session.
LeBlanc speaks with campus
Ramadan in a new community
Ramadan in a new community

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in