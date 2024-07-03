Latest Stories
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts

‘Good Girls Go to War’ explores women’s role during world conflicts
XAVIER BOATNER, campus editor
July 2, 2024
TCU+history+professor+Kara+Dixon+Vuic+talked+about+the+role+women+played+in+both%0AWWI+and+WWII.+She+highlighted+the+Donut+Dollies+from+the+American+Red+Cross.
Ryan Cutrer/The Collegian
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.

NE Campus ended Women’s History Month with an event that examined the perception of women during WW2.

Last week’s ‘Good Girls Go to War’ was the result of a joint effort organized by associate history professor Karen Wisely, Texas Christian University historian, guest speaker Kara Dixon Vuic and NE student activities.

Over the course of the event, Vuic went over numerous ways in which women were viewed as objects for soldiers to remember and fight for while they were on the field.

A few Americans could explain with any depth what the war was about,” Vuic said. “And so, the US government spent a lot of energy explaining to Americans what the war was about.”

According to Vuic, there was significant effort by the government to explain why the war being fought was important as a means boosting morale.

“These are all an effort of the government to say here is what you are fighting for,” she said. “This is what the war is about, right. And part of what the war is about for American people is women.”

She questioned the ethics of portraying women as rewards or “morality-boosters” for the men of the war.

“What is the expectation, right?” she said. “All of the official and unofficial ways that women’s bodies are used as morale. It’s a pretty complicated picture, right?”

She addressed how back then; women were solely depicted as rewards for men to strive for during the bloodshed. Women were viewed as trophies – as “pin-ups.”

“I mean, everybody’s seen pin ups on planes, right?” she said during her discussion. “This is kind of the image that Americans wanted. It was that our boys, you know, they just liked girls, and they just want to get back to the girls, and all the girls are cute, and it’s gonna be fine, right? It’ll all be fine. But what about the women? What about those women?”

NE student Drake Schofield spoke about it in a few ways, women still are depicted as motivators for men in the form of some modern occupations.

“I can say I feel like there’s a lot in the way of professions that have kind of come out in statistics, especially a lot of other things like cheerleading, for example, kind of sports to or art, whatever you want to consider it that emphasizes like increasing morale or entertainment, stuff like that,” he said. “So, I definitely think that how it was back then it was definitely built on to today’s society.”

When asked, Schofield expressed interest in returning to another event such as this one to learn more about various topics.

“Oh, yeah, I definitely would [go to another event],” he said. “They’re very interesting. Usually, you learn something that you haven’t like the trivia. It’s definitely good to know, and there are a lot of the different events and stuff that are out there.”

