We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow

The Collegian
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Program strives for education on overdose
Wayne Bird and Zachary Poster volunteered to help run the annual plant sale at NW, assisting with transporting the plants.
Annual spring plant sale sprouts smiles
How micro aggressions affects mental health
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
The Collegian
The Collegian
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
July 11, 2024
July 11, 2024
July 11, 2024
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
July 11, 2024
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
July 10, 2024
Program strives for education on overdose
July 10, 2024

We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow

July 11, 2024
Tj Favela/The Collegian

Many of our staff members are moving on after this semester and we cannot wrap up this academic year without reviewing about our time at TCC.

But don’t worry, this is not a scathing review. Every institution has its ups and downs. TCC is no different, and we love the college for its differences. That said, let’s discuss the good and the bad.

We have found that TCC’s strongest suit is providing the necessary tools and resources that students need. In fact, with all the free food readily available for students around every corner, we can see just how much TCC cares about the wellbeing of students.

Resources like the free food can help feed a student who can’t afford a meal, but of course TCC does so much more than that.

It is clear the college cares about student success from the professional headshots offered, the job fairs on every campus and the persistent, almost redundant number of notifications we get from the transfer center about university visits.

The college also understands the financial situation some students have. It is telling that the college has met us where we are at when they can offer a suit and tie to a student in need of professional dress wear for an interview.

Paired with resources that also benefit a student’s personal life, it makes school much easier. It was a great idea for TCC to start offering child-care services that both help students who need it, as well as students who are looking to join the childcare field.

Trinity Metro, as well, has bridged the gap between campuses and made it easier for students to access their classes across the district.

The point is students can achieve success if they know where to go. However, this raises our set of concerns. Do students know where to go? Do they know who to talk to?

The thing is, all of these resources and attempts from the college can only go so far if the college is not reaching the students the way they should.

We are worried that communication between the college and students is not as strong as it should be.

We’ve said it in a previous editorial, but it’s worth saying again. Students must know what important changes are occurring at TCC. Being informed is vital for student success, and that seems like a back burner issue for the college.

Students are going to ask questions, can the college answer?

The Collegian can and will continue to do our part to keep the college informed in the best way we can, but how can we, if the information is only accessible to select parts of the college?

It also leaves a burden on faculty when they are the only ones to know anything about the state of things. The expectation of them to share this information is unfair over the rest of their workload.

We also hope that the new assigned adviser system will give an opportunity to better understand the degree plans and how they transfer to four-year universities.

It is far too easy for a student to unknowingly sign themselves up for a class that does not transfer to a university. Can they be blamed for not wanting to spend one to two hours of their day waiting for an adviser appointment each time they have a question? Hopefully, the next semester will show a greater success for students.

All in all, we are very fortunate to have the support of TCC because they understand their student needs. Moving forward, we recommend that the college continues to look for these chances to give students an opportunity for success.

Print this Story
Having children is desired, but unrealistic
Having children is desired, but unrealistic
Tj Favela /The Collegian
Debate obscures sorry state of sex education
U.S. citizens need more education on taxes
U.S. citizens need more education on taxes

